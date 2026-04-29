Naples Aviation recognized as a top 10 operator in national industry survey

Naples Aviation, the fixed-base operator (FBO) at Naples Airport, is among the 10 highest-ranked FBOs in the U.S., according to the 2026 Professional Pilot Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) Survey.

It ranked No. 8 nationwide based on overall customer satisfaction scores and also ranked as the fifth-best Independent FBO, moving up from No. 8 last year.

The annual PRASE Survey is conducted by Professional Pilot magazine, an industry-leading publication serving business aviation flight departments worldwide. The survey is widely regarded as an aviation industry benchmark for evaluating ground services, relying solely on feedback from aircraft operators, including aviation managers, chief pilots, and flight department executives.

“Recognition in the PRASE Survey reflects direct feedback from the professional pilot community,” said Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority. “Naples Aviation’s ranking underscores a consistent commitment to safety, service quality, and operational excellence that benefits airport users and the broader Naples community.”

In the 2026 survey, Naples Aviation ranked eighth out of U.S. FBOs that met the survey’s rigorous qualification thresholds, up from 10th in 2025. Rankings are determined by evaluations across six service categories: line team, customer service representatives, facility, amenities, promptness and efficiency, and value for price.

The 2026 PRASE Survey marked its 53rd year and included more than 10,000 individual evaluations from respondents. Only operators with firsthand experience during the previous year are eligible to participate, and no advertising, marketing or public relations personnel are permitted to vote.

Naples Aviation operates as the sole FBO at Naples Airport, providing ground handling, fueling and passenger services to business aviation customers. Naples Airport is a self-sustaining public facility that receives no local taxpayer support and is funded primarily through airport-generated revenues, including fuel sales, leases, and services. In 2025, Naples Aviation achieved one of the highest safety milestones in the aviation industry with International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) Stage 2 certification from the International Business Aviation Council. The distinction acknowledges superior safety and efficiency of airport ground services, along with the consistent implementation and maturity of a robust safety management system over time.

About Naples Airport

The Naples Airport is a vital community asset that provides convenient access to the City of Naples and Collier County for residents and visitors alike. The airport is also home to critical public services, including the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Collier Mosquito Control District, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Fire Station 3 and Collier County EMS MedFlight. It also serves as a staging hub for recovery operations during emergencies. The airport’s tenants include private and corporate aviation, air charter, aircraft maintenance and repair services, car rental brands and flight schools. Naples Airport Authority (NAA), an independent government agency that operates Naples Airport, receives no local tax dollars; it is primarily funded through fuel sales, hangar rentals and other related services. The Florida Department of Transportation has estimated Naples Airport’s annual economic impact at $781 million. The NAA strives to balance the needs of the aviation community and residents’ quality of life through a variety of initiatives, including its Fly Safe Fly Quiet program. Visit FlyNaples.com for more information.

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