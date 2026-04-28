© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Punta Rassa Boat Ramp improvements continue; partial ramp closures expected

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:55 AM EDT
The Punta Rassa boat ramp officially reopened Thursday after being heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Jennifer Crawford
/
WGCU
The Punta Rassa boat ramp will be getting more improvements. The area was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Upcoming improvements at the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp includes the installation of an articulated concrete block mat to protect the ramp from erosion caused by boat loading and unloading.

A barge is scheduled to arrive May 6, with work expected to begin immediately thereafter.

During construction, the center dock and one side of the boat ramp will be closed at a time to allow crews to safely complete the installation. Adjacent docks on the side of the active work zone will also be temporarily closed. Once work is completed on one side, closures will shift to the opposite ramp lane and dock.

Parking will remain open and accessible throughout the project. The boat ramp will remain open but launch and retrieval times are expected to be slower.

Punta Rassa ramp area
File
/
WGCU
Punta Rassa ramp area

Construction is expected to take about four weeks, weather permitting. Boaters are asked to be patient, use caution, follow posted signage and avoid work areas during this time.

The Punta Rassa Boat Ramp is at 15001 Punta Rassa Road, Fort Myers. For additional boat ramp locations and project updates, visit www.leeparks.org/boats.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, volunteer opportunities, amenities or special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, or email leeparks@leegov.com. Follow Lee County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.
Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsBoatingBoats
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU