Punta Rassa Boat Ramp improvements continue; partial ramp closures expected

Upcoming improvements at the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp includes the installation of an articulated concrete block mat to protect the ramp from erosion caused by boat loading and unloading.

A barge is scheduled to arrive May 6, with work expected to begin immediately thereafter.

During construction, the center dock and one side of the boat ramp will be closed at a time to allow crews to safely complete the installation. Adjacent docks on the side of the active work zone will also be temporarily closed. Once work is completed on one side, closures will shift to the opposite ramp lane and dock.

Parking will remain open and accessible throughout the project. The boat ramp will remain open but launch and retrieval times are expected to be slower.

File / WGCU Punta Rassa ramp area

Construction is expected to take about four weeks, weather permitting. Boaters are asked to be patient, use caution, follow posted signage and avoid work areas during this time.

The Punta Rassa Boat Ramp is at 15001 Punta Rassa Road, Fort Myers. For additional boat ramp locations and project updates, visit www.leeparks.org/boats.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, volunteer opportunities, amenities or special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, or email leeparks@leegov.com. Follow Lee County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.