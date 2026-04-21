Wilson Pigott Bridge decking project proceeding on schedule, FDOT reports

Work is progressing on the installation of new decking for the Wilson Pigott Bridge — State Route 31.

The new steel bridge deck is in place — with only final welding to go.

The bridge was closed temporarily April 12 to allow crews to install a new bridge deck as part of the ongoing replacement project.

The Florida Department of Transportation originally considered a March start date; however, the timeline was adjusted due to the fabrication and delivery schedule of the specialized bridge deck materials.

The full closure will remain in place for approximately 10 days. FDOT reports said the project is on schedule to reopen and get traffic moving again.

In the meantime, a detour is in place.

File Alternative routing for anticipated April closure of Wilson Pigott Bridge.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.