FBI briefing highlights risks of foreign influence on U.S. college campuses

A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent warned that the same openness that drives innovation at universities can also leave them vulnerable to foreign influence and intellectual property theft. During an April 16 luncheon at Florida Gulf Coast University, Special Agent Charles McGuinness of the FBI’s Tampa Division described how foreign governments and their proxies target academic institutions through deceptive tactics.

“The influence that can happen with foreign actors or foreign nation states, it's often derived by their needs and what they want from us,” McGuinness said. “But primarily it's in ways like the China Talent Programs, ways that they want to recruit students or researchers to get access to the university's research and intellectual property for their own use back in their own country.”

McGuinness said so-called Chinese talent programs are often government-sponsored recruitment efforts designed to gain access to cutting-edge information. While such efforts can raise national security concerns, he said the motivation is sometimes economic.

“One of the reasons why a country like China would want to be able to take that technology and that research out and use it in their own country is to get ahead of the market,” he said. “They can develop their own biomedical use … and then put it on the market before the company that has spent all the time in research and developing it has been able to utilize it.”

According to the FBI, professors are frequently targeted for their expertise in science, technology and proprietary research, sometimes through offers that appear legitimate. These may include paid speaking engagements, research collaborations or fully funded international travel.

Several faculty members at FGCU said they have received unsolicited emails offering such opportunities. McGuinness said those offers can be warning signs, particularly when they involve foreign funding or requests for access to intellectual property.

“Fully funded travel to China, fully funded travel to Russia — any kind of contract where they’re going to be paid for services like a salary — those are some of the top red flags,” he said. “Some of the other more innocuous ones have to do with technology transfer and intellectual property rights.”

University officials said international collaboration is allowed but must be disclosed and approved in advance, including partnerships with foreign institutions and participation in recruitment programs. The FBI also encourages confidential reporting through its online tip system.

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