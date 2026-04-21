Boaters take note: Lock in Moore Haven undergoing repairs; Passage restricted

Passage through the Julian Keen Lock-- which connects the Caloosahatchee River and Lake Okeechobee is being restricted to boats 24 feet across or less.

Some may know the lock by the former name the Moore Haven Lock.

The US Army Corps of Engineeers say there is mechanical problem with the lock. There is no clear timeline when the problem will be fixed.

The lock is at mile marker 78 on the Okeechobee Waterway.

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