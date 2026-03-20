Lee County DOT moves temporary closure of Palomino Lane from March 23 to April 6

The Lee County Department of Transportation has moved upcoming temporary Palomino Lane closures to begin April 6 rather than March 23.

The nature of the work will remain the same, but the timeframe is being postponed. The postponement is in response to community requests to begin work after the Easter holiday.

The work involves Palomino Lane closing from Jobe Road / Kings Crossing to Daniels Parkway; the temporary closure will now be about six weeks. This is necessary for the installation of a new drainage pipe and water main under the road, followed by roadway reconstruction.

Southbound Palomino Lane will be reconstructed to include two left-turn lanes, one through lane and an exclusive right-turn lane for access to Daniels Parkway.

A traffic detour will be routed from Kings Crossing to Skyport Avenue to Mall Loop Road to Danport Boulevard. The temporary median at the Jobe Road / Kings Crossing intersection at Palomino Lane will be temporarily open to traffic during the two-month period.

Staff has worked with the contractor to enhance the detour routes to limit impacts to Palomino residents. An addition to the traffic plan is converting the right turn lane on Daniels Parkway east of Appaloosa Lane into a temporary merge lane for westbound traffic. This will allow Palomino traffic destined for westbound Daniels to use the frontage road that connects Jobe Road to Daniels Parkway to safely make right turns onto Daniels Parkway under nearly free flow conditions.

This work is necessary as part of the Lee DOT project that will extend Three Oaks Parkway from Alico Road to Daniels Parkway and widen Daniels Parkway to eight lanes from Danport Boulevard to Powers Court / Apaloosa Lane. Construction is expected to be complete in Spring 2028. This is a Tier 1 project for the Lee Board of County Commissioners, which strategically prioritizes infrastructure as the county’s population grows.

DOT thanks the community in advance for its patience as the county works on progress to complete the overall road project.

For more information about the Three Oaks Parkway Extension Project, visit https://threeoaksextension.com. Residents can monitor DOT’s weekly Roadwatch for updates. Visit www.leegov.com/dot/roadwatchupdate.

Note that that the adjacent Florida Department of Transportation project at I-75 / Daniels Parkway interchange is separate from this work. For more information on that project please visit the state’s website at www.SWFLRoads.com.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters and follow on social media: www.leegov.com/socialmedia.

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