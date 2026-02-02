Planned electrical upgrades will close Franklin Lock all of Tuesday

Boaters on the Caloosahatchee River should be aware that the Franklin Lock will likely be closed for the entire day on Tuesday this week.

The reason for the closure is an upgrade to the lock's electrical systems, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

