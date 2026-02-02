© 2026 WGCU News
Planned electrical upgrades will close Franklin Lock all of Tuesday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:49 AM EST
Boaters on the Caloosahatchee River should be aware that the Franklin Lock will likely be closed for the entire day on Tuesday this week.

The reason for the closure is an upgrade to the lock's electrical systems, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsCaloosahatchee RiverW.P. Franklin Lock and Dam

