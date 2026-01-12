Manasota Key Road repaired, reopened after 2024 hurricanes

Sarasota County Capital Projects has made temporary repairs to Manasota Key Road, approximately 2,000 feet north of Blind Pass Park, and the road is now open to traffic.

Repairs included hurricane debris removal, establishment of a new base, shoreline hardening, asphalt pavement, and pavement markings.

The road reopened Saturday, but intermittent lane closures may be required to complete additional work.

Drivers should Please use caution in the area and obey no parking signage.

A portion of the road was washed out by hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

In March 2025, the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners directed staff to construct a temporary roadway while the design and permitting process for a permanent road is underway.

Project work began in fall 2025, which consisted of the reconstruction of a temporary road to restore access between the north and south ends of Manasota Key.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU Storm surge from Hurricane Milton crashed into Manasota Key on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, causing widespread damage and washing out the road.

