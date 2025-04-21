RSW terminal expansion prompts changes to Concourse C access

More changes involving terminal access are coming to Southwest Florida International Airport.

Starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, temporary walls will be installed as part of the construction of a temporary checkpoint for Concourse C.

With this area closed, it will prevent passengers from transiting the terminal through the construction zone. Access to the concourses will only be through the ticketing hall.

The east atrium inside Door 2 is the only access to Concourses B and C.

The west atrium inside Door 5 will be the only access to Concourse D.

Airport access information

Delta Air Lines and WestJet passengers will need to walk east through the ticketing hall toward Door 2 to access Concourse C. If Delta and WestJet passengers do not need to go to the ticket counter to check in, the best route is to enter from Door 2.

Due to these changes, it may take a little extra time to navigate through the terminal to your concourse, especially if you are headed to Concourse C.

Travelers should look for new signage posted throughout the terminal.

The Lee County Port Authority will post updates on the airport’s website and Facebook page to help travelers and airport users become aware of changes due to construction.

