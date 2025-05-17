© 2025 WGCU News
Getting the “W” in the Game Against Diabetes

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 17, 2025 at 5:54 AM EDT

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 38-million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes. For anyone looking to take part in athletics, increased fatigue and increased thirst make staying in the game even more difficult. However, for two FGCU student athletes, they aren’t let their Type I diagnosis keep them from the playing field. WGCU’s Cary Barbor has their story.

