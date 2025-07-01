Here's what's at Southwest Florida museums during July

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During the month of July, two exhibitions open, one closes and 24 others continue their runs.

These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday invites visitors into imagined sanctuaries in her first solo museum exhibition.

“Chris Friday: Where We Never Grow Old” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday invites visitors into imagined sanctuaries in her first solo museum exhibition. Best known for her large-scale, yet intimate, figurative chalk drawings, Friday explores the literal and metaphorical safe havens we create for self-preservation in her new site-specific installation. Runs through Aug. 10.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Featuring works by 17 artists, this nationally traveling exhibition celebrates African American artists who are reshaping the contemporary art world.

“Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Featuring works by 17 artists, this nationally traveling exhibition celebrates African American artists who are reshaping the contemporary art world, including Martin Puryear, Kerry James Marshall, and the Gee’s Bend Quilters. Runs through Aug. 10.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices, and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, 'Slumpies.'

“Jillian Mayer: Slumpies [Sarasota Art Museum]: Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, “Slumpies.” Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, “Slumpies” invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture. In doing so, visitors explore how Mayer’s objects provide support for the various postures we assume while using technology. Runs through Aug. 19.

Photo by Harry Sayer courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Lillian Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed media veils.

“Lillian Blades: Through the Veil” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed-media “veils.” These radiant tapestries suspended from the ceiling shimmer with reflective surfaces, activating the space with bouncing light and color. Runs through Oct. 26.

Photo by John Polak courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, 'Amalgam' (2023-24), spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Commissioned as part of Sarasota Art Museum’s “Inside Out” Program, Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, “Amalgam” (2023-24) spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, “Amalgam” is one ensemble framed by the four arched windows.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Molly Hatch exhibit 'Amalgam' pictured through windows of Sarasota Art Museum.

Hatch also incorporated the empty spaces, so that viewers perceive lines and patterns between plates adjacent to each other. The whole composition may also be experienced from multiple points of view, from near and far, inside and outside of the museum. Runs through April 26, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Woman on a Red Background' is a newly acquired painting by Juana Romani.

“Juana Romani: Forgotten No More” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This small exhibition, drawn entirely from The Ringling’s permanent collections, highlights the newly acquired painting by Juana Romani, “Woman on a Red Background,” and situates it within a group of closely related works from the museum’s collection of late 19th century French art. Romani (1867–1924) was one of the most fascinating and successful painters in late 19th century Paris. Tragically, at the height of her fame, Romani experienced challenges with her mental health, causing her to spend her final 20 years confined to institutions. As a result, she was mostly forgotten, only to be rediscovered and reassessed in more recent times. Runs through May 31, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featuring a dramatic seascape, an expansive landscape, and captivating portraits set in detailed interiors, this exhibition offers a window into the vibrant artistic production of the Netherlands as the small nation rose to global prominence in the 17th century. The five exceptional paintings from the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, complement The Ringling’s holdings of Dutch art and provide additional perspective on the artistry, historical significance, and continuing appeal of Dutch painting from this period. Runs through November 1, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Currents of Resistance' investigates resistance to colonial and environmental exploitation through an interdisciplinary lens.

“Sandy Rodriguez: Currents of Resistance” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Sandy Rodriguez (b. 1975) is a Los Angeles- based Chicana artist and researcher whose practice engages historic materials and techniques of the Americas to paint visual histories. “Currents of Resistance” is the culminating exhibition of her 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission. This exhibition was developed over the past two years and created across multiple sites, including the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida; Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency, Joshua Tree, California; and Mar Vista, California. This multimedia installation comprises video, audio, a 40-foot paper panorama, and a “cabinet of curiosities.” The installation investigates resistance to colonial and environmental exploitation through an interdisciplinary lens and makes visible the Gulf region’s intertwined histories of cultural resilience and ecological transformation. This exhibition features a new series of site-specific works originally commissioned by The Hermitage Greenfield Prize and The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO, Sarasota County, Florida in 2023 in collaboration with The Greenfield Foundation. Runs through Aug. 10.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Believers, skeptics and everyone in between will gain a new perspective on the timeless draw of mediums and magicians, séances and magic shows from 'Conjuring the Spirit World' exhibit.

“Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic and Mediums” [Circus Museum, Tibbals Learning Center, John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibit explores the essential role art and objects played for mediums and magicians “communicating” with the dead during the 19th- and 20th-century Spiritualism movement in the U.S. and Europe — a time when people actively debated and wondered, "Can spirits return?" Paintings, posters, photographs, stage apparatuses, costumes, film, publications and other objects will transport visitors to the age of Harry Houdini, Margery the Medium, Howard Thurston, and the Fox Sisters, among others. Believers, skeptics and everyone in between will gain a new perspective on the timeless draw of mediums and magicians, séances and magic shows.The exhibition is accompanied by a generously illustrated 144-page companion book with thematic essays by curators from PEM, The Ringling, and other experts in the field. Runs through July 13.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art With support from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, The Ringling joins an international roster of institutions honoring Rauschenberg’s Centennial.

“Robert Rauschenberg: A Centennial Celebration” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: With support from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, The Ringling joins an international roster of institutions honoring Rauschenberg’s centennial for a year of global activities and exhibitions that examine the artist through a contemporary lens, highlighting his enduring influence on generations of artists and advocates for social progress. The centennial’s activation of the artist’s legacy promotes cross-disciplinary explorations and creates opportunities for critical dialogue. Learn more by visiting rauschenbergfoundation.org. Runs through Aug. 3.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Embodied' expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media.

“Embodied” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The figure is one of the oldest records of our existence as a species capable of storytelling; depictions of the human body constitute some of the oldest subjects in art. “Embodied” expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media by some of the most exciting artists working in the 20th and 21st centuries. Runs through Sept. 21.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Painting by Yoshida Hiroshi included in 'Journeys through Light' exhibition.

“Yoshida Hiroshi: Journeys through Light” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Renowned for his evocative renderings of light, mist, and glowing color, visionary artist Yoshida Hiroshi (Japanese, 1876–1950) gathered his subject matter from his travels across the Americas, Europe, North Africa, and Asia. Back in his studio, he translated his sketches into the medium of polychrome woodblock printing — an art form perfected over 200 years of Japanese history. Drawing from The Ringling’s extensive holdings and local private collections, this exhibition focuses on Yoshida’s betsu-zuri or “separate printings,” referring to multiple color versions of single designs. Runs through Jan. 11, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'The Greatest Show on Earth' is an ongoing exhibition at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This permanent exhibition is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Art from the Heart: CONNECTIVITY' exhibition closes July 31.

“Art from the Heart: CONNECTIVITY” [The Ringling Community Gallery at John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: In partnership with Streets of Paradise, an organization dedicated to combating homelessness with dignity and grace, this exhibit emphasizes the Ringling Museum’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. By fostering connections through creativity, the exhibit celebrates not only individual artistry but also the bonds that unite us. In a world where connection can often be overlooked, this exhibition serves as a reminder of the strength found in shared experiences and the beauty that emerges when we embrace each other’s journeys. Closes July 31.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy: Re-opens Nov. 29. Read: “Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy closed for summer, but works goes on inside.”

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida SouthWestern State College / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida SouthWestern State College 'William S. BURROUGHS & David BRADSHAW: Seven Deadly Sins' is on exhibit in annex space in the FSW Library while main gallery undergoes renovations.

“William S. BURROUGHS & David BRADSHAW: Seven Deadly Sins” [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery ANNEX]: For William Burroughs, the theme of control was a central and universal concern. Whether control by addiction to drugs, money, power or religion, he believed that such things act as a virus that is not acting in the best interest of its host. Combining lush silkscreened imagery in metallic inks with original woodblock printing from shot-gun-blasted plywood panels, Burroughs created a lavish portfolio pairing texts and works on paper (with an accompanying book) for Lococo-Mulder Editions/New York in 1991. This inaugural Rauschenberg Gallery Annex exhibition features Burroughs’ original “Seven Deadly Sins” with seven uniquely “shot” Burroughs books and a new series of drawings by David Bradshaw – tracing the custom Pat Crawford “scorpion” knife that was gifted to William Burroughs by the late Nirvana-frontman Kurt Cobain on a visit to meet the renowned author in Lawrence, Kansas in 1993. On view in new Annex space in Building J/Library, Lobby-Room 118 through Aug. 2. [Per main gallery, read: “Bob Rauschenberg Gallery closing in May for $14.5 million building renovation.”]

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes' offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

“In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. Among the featured artists are Olga Costa, Sonia Delaunay, Morgan Russell, Mark di Suvero and Alice Trumbull Mason. The comprehensive exhibition provides a rare chance to witness the evolution of an artwork, from initial sketches to fully realized works of art. Located on the first floor of The Baker Museum. Runs through fall 2025.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'Entangled in the Mangroves' exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem.

“Entangled in the Mangroves: Florida Everglades Through Installation” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem. One of the world’s most extensive wetlands, the Everglades currently faces critical threats from the impacts of our changing climate. This exhibition intends to raise awareness about the unique ecosystem’s importance and the urgent need for its protection. The exhibition fosters connections between activists, Indigenous communities, scholars and scientists to inspire multidisciplinary approaches for solutions benefitting all species. Showcasing various media — including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and video installations — the exhibition is designed to engage visitors of all ages, inspiring them to take action as protectors of the ecosystem. Runs through Sept. 21.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art One of the towers from Louise Nevelson's 'Dawn Forest' sculpture installation.

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Paley Gates by monumental artist Albert Paley is part of the Baker Museum sculpture trail.

Sculpture Trail [throughout the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus and Sculpture Trail at Pelican Bay]: The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail offers a distinctive way to experience art in harmony with nature. This dynamic outdoor exhibition features sculptures from The Baker Museum’s collection and select loans, including works by George Rickey and Albert Paley. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours anytime.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dale Chihuly 'Red Chandelier' hangs in Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples.

Chihuly Collection [The Baker Museum]: Dale Chihuly is a multimedia artist known for pushing the boundaries of glass and revolutionizing the American studio glass movement. The Baker Museum is the permanent home to four of his dynamic large-scale installations: “Blue Icicle Chandelier,” “Red Chandelier,” “Red Reeds” and “Persian Seaform Ceiling.” They are on view during normal operating hours.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art The Baker Museum of Art is now fully accredited.

Baker Museum Now Fully Accredited. The Baker Museum of Art is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, but also has also recently become fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, which places The Baker Museum among approximately the top 3% of museums in the U.S. and the only accredited museum in Collier County. Read more on WGCU.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute This exhibition celebrates Imogen Cunningham’s diverse artistry, from striking floral closeups to compelling portraits of artists and intellectuals.

“Imogen Cunningham: A Timeless Lens on Nature, Form & Identity” [Naples Art Institute]: Imogen Cunningham (1883–1976) was a pioneering American photographer whose work redefined fine art and documentary photography. Spanning over six decades, her career explored intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, and botanical studies, all marked by technical mastery and emotional depth. A key figure in the West Coast photographic movement and a collaborator with Group f/64, Cunningham’s innovative approach shaped modernist photography in America. This exhibition celebrates Cunningham’s diverse artistry, from striking floral closeups to compelling portraits of artists and intellectuals. Her ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary continues to inspire generations of photographers and art lovers. Runs through Aug. 3.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute 'Images of an Enchanted Land' brings together a selection of McCabe’s most iconic works from the 1950s.

“Robert McCabe: Images of an Enchanted Land” [Naples Art Institute]: Robert McCabe (born 1934) is an American photographer known for his evocative black-and-white images capturing the landscapes, architecture, and daily life of Greece, as well as other regions including France, Italy, and the Caribbean. His work, often described as timeless and poetic, documented Mediterranean culture with a keen eye for composition and authenticity. "Images of an Enchanted Land" brings together a selection of McCabe’s most iconic works from the 1950s, portraying Greece’s timeless beauty and resilience. Highlighting his ability to capture the unique interplay between light, shadow, and place, he has not merely created a historical archive, but a poetic narrative that explores time, memory, and the human condition. Runs through Aug. 3.

Courtesy of Museum of the Everglades / Museum of the Everglades Museum of the Everglades Poster for 'Folklore, Fish Tales & Family Stores: Legends of the Everglades' exhibition.

“Folklore, Fish Tales & Family Stores: Legends of the Everglades [Museum of the Everglades]: Every year Museum of the Everglades collaborates with is local school – one of the last two K-12 public schools on a single campus in the state of Florida – to create an exhibit that celebrates a specific aspect of this unique community. Students submit artwork, photos, videos, stories, interviews and more to help share a part of the character and history of the area with visitors from around the world. A contest with cash prizes is held with a variety of categories open to currently enrolled students of all ages. This year the Museum of the Everglades has challenged them to share stories of the Everglades area they might have heard growing up that might stretch the truth or push the boundaries of belief. This includes myths, legends, tall tales and ghost stories, but also legendary acts or accomplishments by colorful characters from the region’s past – including ancestors and family members. This exhibit broadens the understanding of the surrounding community and its unique culture by sharing its distinctive folklore through creative, artistic, and literary expressions composed by our local students. The exhibit will be augmented with historic information and established traditional stories that provide context for the creative responses the students have submitted. Runs through Sept. 6.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Museum / Marco Island Historical Museum Bob Willoughby photograph of Marilyn Monroe talking to cameraman on set of 'Let's Make Love'

“Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby [Marco Island Historical Museum]: This exhibition explores the photography of Bob Willoughby. Widely recognized as a pioneer of photography in the 20th century, Willoughby was the first outside photographer invited by studios to take photos on film sets. Take a nostalgic look at some of the most renowned actors and actresses on the sets that made them famous: Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Katherine Hepburn, Audrey Hepburn, and more. For more, hear/read: "Marco Island Historical Museum going Hollywood this summer." Runs through Aug. 9.

Courtesy of Immokalee Pioneer Museum / Immokalee Pioneer Museum Immokalee Pioneer Museum Poster for 'A Community Art Fair: Exploring the Art of Perspective.'

“A Community Art Fair: Exploring the Art of Perspective” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: The second annual art fair is an extraordinary celebration of artistic vision and self-expression. The exhibit is dedicated to showcasing works that capture the duality of internal and external perspectives—pieces that mirror the artists themselves and the world around them. Opens July 1 and runs through Oct. 18.

Courtesy of Collier Museum at Government Center / Collier Museum at Government Center This exhibition draws attention to the Naples food scene's evolution over the past decades by dive bars, family-friendly eateries, and purveyors of haute cuisine.

“From Piccadilly Pub to the Pewter Mug: A Local’s Dining Experience” [Collier Museum at Government Center]: What do Neapolitans make for dinner? Reservations! Dining out has been a local tradition since 1888, when construction crews building the Naples Hotel ate outdoors in what The Naples Company called “the largest dining room in Florida.” Over the decades the Naples food scene has been made complete by dive bars, family-friendly eateries, and purveyors of haute cuisine—which one was your favorite? This locals-only summer treat will fill your plate with delicious memories of beloved area restaurants. Opens July 8 and runs through Aug. 30.

