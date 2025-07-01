Parking at FGCU will cost more starting with 2025's fall semester

The Florida Board of Governors recently approved hikes in FGCU’s parking fees and fines.

Annual faculty and staff lot parking will increase from $118 to $124.

Annual reserved space parking will increase from $535 to $562.

Regarding traffic enforcement, parking in a fire lane and/or blocking a fire hydrant will incur a $75 fine. If a wheel lock device or boot must be used, the fine is $100 (previously $30).

Traffic citations may still be appealed but will incur a $10 fee. If the appeal is granted, the fee will be returned.

In addition, the FGCU Board of Trustees reminds that all vehicles on campus must be parked head-in, unless they have a front license plate (at a one-time $50 charge).

The head-in parking rule has been in effect since 2015, but a transitionary period is in place. Until Aug. 17, only warnings will be issued to backed-in parkers. During the first 14 days of each semester, only warnings (no citations) will be issued. For the fall 2025 semester, first- and second-time violations of the rule will be issued a warning as part of an extended grace period.

Every vehicle parked at FGCU must be registered with a virtual parking permit. All hang-tag parking permits expire Aug. 31.

University parking regulations can be found on the Parking Services website.

