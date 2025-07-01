FGCU student catches video of bear checking out dormitory trash

IMG_6079.mp4

A week after an FGCU alert cautioned that bears were seen in the North Village student housing area of the university, a student at the South Village area captured a wandering Yogi on video.

The morning of June 24 the university issued a warning — "Eagle Alert: Bears seen near North Lake Village area, searching for trash. Please exercise caution. Use trash compactor-no trash bags in breezeways or open dumpsters."

A check of the area immediately after failed to catch sight of the bruins.

But Monday night, a student living in the South Village dorms managed to come across a campus bear after it had checked out a Dumpster by the building.

The student's mother sent WGCU footage of the animal walking away.

"My son ... captured this video of the FGCU adult bear that's been roaming the campus," the parent said. "It was right outside his dorm last night."

FGCU is known as a naturally landscaped and rural-looking campus with an abundance of wildlife; it's no surprise for humans to cross paths with alligators, otters, wild turkeys, bobcats, owls, snakes and likely much more that hasn't been reported.

Normally, it's live-and-let-live.

However, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission has this to say about human-bear encounters:

"Bears are wild animals and must be respected. Even though they are typically quiet and shy animals, they have the potential to seriously harm or kill people. Do not take unnecessary risks! While it is rare for bears to injure people in Florida, people have been bitten and scratched by bears defending themselves, cubs, or food sources."

The FWC information says that when wildlife feels threatened by people, they typically try to tell us to back off in their own way. For example, a rattlesnake rattles its tail and an alligator opens its mouth and hisses.

If a bear feels threatened, they may clack their teeth together, moan, blow, huff, or stomp the ground. They may bluff charge (run toward you and then stop before reaching you). These are all ways the bear is showing you it is as uncomfortable with the situation and it wants you to give it some space. These are NOT indications of aggressive intent or an imminent attack. Truly predatory or aggressive black bears are rare and generally silent.

That being said, there was a recent fatal bear-human encounter in Collier County. Staying away from close contact with the wild animal is the best practice.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.