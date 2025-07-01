Exhibitions on view in July at Southwest Florida art centers

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In July, there are 24 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota The Annual Juried Regional Show, 'Vice and Virtue,' is Art Center Sarasota’s largest and most prestigious juried exhibition.

“Vice and Virtue: Annual Juried Regional Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: The Annual Juried Regional Show is Art Center Sarasota’s largest and most prestigious juried exhibition. This year, artists delve into the dualities of the human condition — vice and virtue. Through this theme, artists were challenged to explore the shifting boundaries of morality, shaped by cultural norms, religious beliefs, and political landscapes. What defines good and evil in contemporary society? And perhaps more intriguingly, does a gray area exist between them? The show was juried by curator, writer and artist Jessica Todd, who is passionate about building the creative infrastructures that support artists as well as studying and addressing issues of equity, Go here to view award winners. Show runs through Aug. 2.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'Point of View' at Venice Art Center is a solo exhibition by Karen Weih.

“’Point of View’ plus Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit: Karen Weihs” [Venice Art Center]: Closes July 17, 2025.

“’Paintings & Stuff’ plus Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit: Cosette Kosiba” [Venice Art Center]: Opens July 25 and runs through Aug. 13, 2025.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center has several exhibits on display in July.

Venice Art Center Exhibitions at Satellite Galleries: Includes Kira Schneider solo show at the Inn at the Beach through September 2025; Kimberly Gambo at Skyport Aviation through October 2025; Mila Hunt at Venice Library through November 2025; and Richard Krevolin at Jacaranda Trace (building on left with portico, take elevator to 2nd floor).

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The Center’s annual art show includes painting and photography by DeSoto Art Center.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Over the Bridge' exhibition closes at Visual Arts Center on July 9.

“Over the Bridge” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: The “Over the Bridge” exhibit unites the perspectives of B.A. Wikoff and Lily Obsitnik, who explore life along the Peace River and the surrounding landscapes of Southwest Florida. Through themes of transition, community, and connection, the artists offer a dialogue shaped by their experiences in this ever-changing region. Closes Wednesday, July 9.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 50 talented members take center stage in the 'Member's Showcase Exhibition.'

“Member’s Showcase Exhibit” [Visual Arts Center]: 50 talented members take center stage in an event fills all three VAC galleries, where artists can showcase up to 10 pieces in a 5-foot space. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore an artist's journey through their body of work. The diverse range of mediums and styles, from oil paintings to sculptures, mixed media, pottery, jewelry, and more, promises to captivate visitors. Opens July 17 and runs through August 30, 2025. Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center: Gallery is open 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. No formal exhibitions are scheduled during July.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center 'Marine Life Like Ours' exhibition features captivating artworks submitted by talented artists portraying Southwest Florida’s diverse ecosystems as well the negative effects that disrupt the delicate balance of our environment.

“Marine Life Like Ours” [Cape Coral Art Center]: This enlightening exhibition features captivating artworks submitted by talented artists portraying Southwest Florida’s diverse ecosystems as well the negative effects that disrupt the delicate balance of our environment. This exhibition provides a platform for creative expressions that raise awareness and appreciation for Florida’s threatened habitats. Opens July 11 with a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. and runs through Aug. 28.

“Ripples” [Tribby Arts Center]: Ripples displays nearly 90 paintings by members of the Fort Myers Beach Art Association, along with more than 20 sculptures by popular artist Tania Begg of Punta Gorda. Exhibition closes July 19. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center 'Family Connections' exhibition features a diverse range of artworks, including murals, sculptures, and multimedia pieces, all created by children, adolescents, and young adults.

“Family Connections: An Inclusive Art Show” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: This exhibition results from a collaboration between Artsemble Underground and Family Initiative, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting children, adolescents, and young adults impacted by autism spectrum disorder and those within child welfare through community-based programs and clinical services. In addition to collaborating with families within the community, Artsemble has partnered with students from Thrive Academy. The gallery will feature a diverse range of artworks, including murals, sculptures, and multimedia pieces, all created by children, adolescents, and young adults in the community under Artsemble co-founder Brian Weaver’s mentorship. The artworks on display will reflect the students’ unique perspectives, experiences, and creative growth over the past year. Exhibited in Grand Atrium Gallery. Opens July 3 with a reception from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. Runs through July 24.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center This unique showcase pairs artists randomly, challenging them to merge their distinct styles, mediums, and visions into a single, cohesive masterpiece.

“The Great Collab II Invitational Group Exhibition” [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: This unique showcase pairs artists randomly, challenging them to merge their distinct styles, mediums, and visions into a single, cohesive masterpiece. Each duo embarks on a creative journey, bringing together diverse perspectives and techniques to produce works that transcend individual expression resulting in a collection that epitomizes the beauty of artistic partnership. Exhibited in Capital Gallery on second floor. Opens Friday, July 3 with reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Closes July 24.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center 'Sounds of Summer Sideshow: A Midsummers Night Dreamstate' is an extravaganza of aerial sylk, flow and dance performance by Fit to Fly, the InFLOWencers and Annabelle Sharp.



“Sounds of Summer Sideshow: A Midsummers Night Dreamstate” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: This is a one-night extravaganza of aerial sylk, flow and dance performance by Fit to Fly, the InFLOWencers and Annabelle Sharp with live music by The Dead Mettles, Anzuwop, Movie Props, Lizz Hunny & The Neighborhood, Sin Lied and La Sirena. Features artists Zulu, ALOC, Ghastlayn, DEJ and Izzy Aye Ete and food vendors Psilly Taro, Lil Cottage of Content, Tombfortwo, Spiritual Sunflower and The Yohi Whisperer. July 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Help! Generational Anxiety Facing the Big, Bad, Predatory World' features a diverse display of artworks that delve into the complexities of anxiety in the mid-2020s.

“Help! Generational Anxiety Facing the Big, Bad, Predatory World” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: This exhibition serves as the culmination of FSW’s Media Explorations course. In this conceptual art class, students produced independent artworks loosely inspired by the theme of anxiety. The course emphasized organic development of concepts through discussions on contemporary art, personal experiences, and societal issues pertinent to today’s generation, resulting in a diverse display of artworks that delve into the complexities of anxiety in the mid-2020s. Featured artists include Jayden Becerra, Alayna Calkins, Rose Czyscon, Christian DeJesus, Juliana Dominguez, Alex Gissendaner, Payton Hetherington, Hannah Miller, Reid Ott, Robert Schott, Janet Simon, and Amelia Tadin. Opens July 3 and closes July 26.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Next50' is an exhibition containing artworks from various Lee County High School students, classes of 2025-2028, as a way of celebrating the Alliance for the Arts’ 50th anniversary year.

“Next50” [Alliance for the Arts Theatre Gallery]: "Next50" is an exhibition containing artworks from various Lee County High School students, classes of 2025-2028, as a way of celebrating the Alliance for the Arts’ 50th anniversary year while looking into the minds that will represent the next 50 years to come. This exhibition highlights a variety of evolving perspectives of the next generation of artists, offering a glimpse into the creative and cultural direction the local youth holds. Featured artists include: Jasmine Gerbrand, Bree Haggarty, Aidan Hill, Emily Nash, Albert Rodriguez, and Jade Smith.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Leoma Lovegrove’s artwork will be on display at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through November 15th compliments of collaboration between theater and the Collaboratory.

Leoma Lovegrove Exhibition [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Gallery]: Leoma Lovegrove’s artwork will be on display at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Nov. 15. The exhibition is a collaboration between the theater and the Collaboratory to honor the artist and extend her impact and legacy. For more information: “Collaboratory partners with Broadway Palm to exhibit Leoma Lovegrove’s artworks at theater.”

Courtesy of BIG Arts / BIG Arts 'Signals and Forms' Exhibition closes at BIG Arts on July 25.

“Signals and Forms” [BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery]: “Signals and Forms” is an exhibition of student work from Florida SouthWestern State College’s Digital Arts and Multimedia Production program. This show offers a survey of the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of digital arts and creative technologies. The works on view investigate the expressive and material possibilities of digital media from sound and simulation to digital fabrication, virtual reality, and video installation. The exhibition reflects this multitude of possibilities across form, code, and concept. It celebrates how digital tools can be used not just to replicate the world, but to question, transform, and reimagine it. In our current age technologies are often the sources of our anxieties or distractions thus it may be difficult to imagine expression and critical thought emerging from technological origins. Yet the student artists in this exhibition approach these tools not as fixed or predetermined good or bad, but rather as open, malleable, and capable of holding complexity, compassion, and meaning. Closes July 25.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Art Center / Arts Bonita Visual Art Center 'Under the Surface: The Art of the Abstraction' Exhibition closes at Arts Bonita Visual Art Center on July 10.

“Under the Surface: The Art of Abstraction” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: Working within the limitations of purely abstract art requires a new level of creativity. The process of using textures, tones, colors, and layers of a given medium to translate a concept or feeling without any objective subject is a challenge in itself. Artists of all skill levels and mediums explore this unique art form and submit the resulting works for this juried exhibition. Closes July 10.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Art Center / Arts Bonita Visual Art Center 'Time and Light: The Artwork of Michael Tranovich' closes July 10.

“Time and Light: The Artwork of Michael Tranovich” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center, Tranovich Gallery]: “Time and Light: The Art of Michael Tranovich” invites the viewer to reflect on the intangible nature of time. As the son of a horologist, or watchmaker, Michael Tranovich confronts the viewer with both organic and surreal imagery, invoking the familiar yet elusive sensation of passing time. “My paintings attempt to capture this passage of time on canvas,” states Tranovich. “Symbolism is incorporated into all of my paintings as I attempt to bring together art and science. Scientific symbols and symbols related to man are both obvious and buried within the bright colors of my artwork. Symbols of time such as calendars, hour glasses, clocks, and gears are obvious. Humans step into time in the form of male and female symbols, intersecting rings, and the circle of life. Science is always there with DNA, RNA, infinity and more. Time remains one of the most interesting parts of the universe. It continues to pass, with no attention to external forces.” Closes July 10.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Art Center / Arts Bonita Visual Art Center The incorporation of words and phrases into a work of art has the ability to transcend and enhance the narrative, giving it new depth and meaning.

“A Way with Words” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center]: The incorporation of words and phrases into a work of art has the ability to transcend and enhance the narrative, giving it new depth and meaning. The power behind words can have a profound impact on how artwork is perceived – uncovering some fragment of the inspiration behind it or a story longing to be told. Opens July 17 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Runs through Aug. 29.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Art Center / Arts Bonita Visual Art Center 'Jennifer Unwin, NO BOUNDARIES: An Introspective of Self-Expression' opens at the Arts Bonita Visual Art Center on July 17.

“Jennifer Unwin, NO BOUNDARIES: An Introspective of Self-Expression” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center Tranovich Gallery]: According to the artist, “Creating, exploring, and pushing boundaries are in my soul. I am an intuitive artist, working in diversified mediums and materials. Discovering everything from oil paint and mixed media to acrylic painting, stone sculpting, and even found object art. This diversity allows me to create a journey of knowledge and self-awareness. I am influenced by personal experiences, along with deep and inner thoughts. The process involves a push and pull which allows me to pause and reflect. I strive to connect with each piece which has renewed me my entire life. I invite you to search and find an experience and piece of work that speaks to you as well. The work selected for this exhibition is multifaceted engaging many subjects. Each work is created with passion and often angst. I welcome you to engage with the work and most of all enjoy it.” Opens July 17 with reception from 6 to 8 p.m. and runs through Aug. 29.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center 'Oasis of Notions' exhibition includes paintings of subjects from the gardens of Orlando-based Paul Vincenti, an award-winning painter, photographer, filmmaker, and true Renaissance artist.

“Oasis of Notions” [Performing Arts Center Gallery in the Round]: This exhibition includes paintings of subjects from the gardens of Orlando-based Paul Vincenti, an award-winning painter, photographer, filmmaker, and true Renaissance artist. With over 40 years of creative exploration, Vincenti’s work spans oil, airbrush, digital, watercolor, 3D, and more. His bold, expressive pieces are as diverse as his talents, often evoking a sense of peace and wonder. Hear/read “Solo Paul Vincenti show at Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center features flora and fauna from artist’s garden.”

“The New: Now” [The Norris Center]: Conceived as a means to celebrate UAC Member Artists and their recently executed artwork, this is the third exhibition in The Norris Center’s “New: Now” series. Opens July 5 and runs through Sept. 30.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Come Fly with Me' is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight.

“Come Fly with Me” [Naples Airport]: “Come Fly with Me” is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight. Blending themes of aviation with the effortless charm of Frank Sinatra, this United Arts Collier exhibition captures the timeless allure of travel and motion and celebrates aviation as a symbol of human ambition, innovation, and elegance. Runs through Oct. 31.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Marco Island Center for the Arts Logo for 'Love to Learn' exhibition.

“Love to Learn: We Love our Art Center Teachers” [Marco Island Center for the Arts La Petite Galerie]: Exhibition of past and present Art Center instructors. Opens July 7 and closes July 29.

