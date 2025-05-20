© 2025 WGCU News
Florida’s Space Coast is NASA’s Future

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:56 AM EDT

This year, NASA’s Space Coast is expected to see an unprecedented number of launches. One of those launch points is the Kennedy Space Center, which is Veteran Astronaut Winston Scott says would be a perfect location for NASA’s permanent headquarters. Scott knows a thing or two about the program. During his time in the astronaut program, Scott spent hours performing “extravehicular activities” getting to experience the freedom in space.

