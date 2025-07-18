BEACON gives Florida residents needed information when weather and other disasters loom

The Broadcast Emergency Alerts and Communications Operations Network (BEACON) alerts Florida residents to real time, life saving information in multiple languages during weather emergencies.

BEACON is the first patented artificial intelligence broadcast system designed to keep you safe. It delivers real time emergency alerts and vital safety updates directly from trusted government sources—24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can access BEACON through:



WGCU FM HD3 (90.1 and 91.7)

Online at wgcu.org (click “All Streams” on the persistent player below the “Donate” button)

The BEACON mobile app, available for iPhone and Android. To help keep you ahead of any passing weather, this new app, Beacon 24/7, uses AI and some of the top weather researchers in the state to help keep you aware of what’s happening, without all the other fluff that comes from other weather apps.

For the latest local and statewide weather updates, visit our dedicated Weather page. WGCU is proud to be part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), working to keep Southwest Florida informed and prepared.

