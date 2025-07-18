Collier County takes part in Good Trouble Lives On demonstrations

Good Trouble Lives On was the name given to a national day of nonviolent action this week, in which people responded to attacks on civil and human rights by the Trump administration. Demonstrations were held on the anniversary of the death of Congressman John Lewis, who encouraged citizens to get into “good trouble, necessary trouble” to preserve their rights. Nationwide there were upwards of 1600 events, to which more than 200,000 people showed up.

Cary Barbor Good Trouble Lives On demonstration at the Collier County courthouse, July 17, 2025

At the Collier County Courthouse Thursday night, Lynn Shearer of Naples came with her sister-in-law, Cindy Shearer.

“It felt important to be out here, even thought it was a little rainy, and it’s late,” said Cindy Shearer.

Cary Barbor Cindy and Lynn Shearer of Naples at the Good Trouble Lives On demonstration in Collier County

Joanna Fitzgerald of Naples came out of love and respect for John Lewis: “Good trouble...you don’t have to cause trouble to be heard. And your voice often resonates louder when we do it peacefully and respectfully,” she said.

Howard Sapp, Democratic candidate for Congress in District 19

Howard Sapp, Democratic candidate for District 19 for Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, was there, he said, to encourage unity.

“We have to fight for our rights. We can do so much more together than we could separate. So we have to come together, show a unified front and continue to fight, continue to fight, continue to fight. So that's why I'm here to continue the fight.”

Cary Barbor Amorrae Sapp, granddaughter of candidate Howard Sapp

Workers registered voters as part of the gathering, and the group later walked to Tamiami Trail, where they showed their signs and got honks of both disagreement and support.

