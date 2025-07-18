Fit to Fly silk aerialists to perform during Summer Sideshow at Davis Art Center

From 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday, a team of silk aerialists from Fit to Fly will be performing poses, inverts, drops and partner routines in the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center grand atrium. It’s part of “A Midsummer Night Dreamstate of Jams, Dance and Alternative Circus.” Jenna Algeo will be one of those performers.

“We love to make people smile … and look scared and not know what’s happening next with our sequences,” said Algeo.

Fit to Fly's Jenna Algeo is one of six aerialists who will perform during the Sidney & Berne Davis Summer Sideshow on July 18.

Algeo and Fit to Fly have performed outdoors during the Davis Art Center’s back lot circus events. But because of the heat and humidity, the Summer Sideshow is moving inside. That will enhance the aerialists’ performances in several important ways.

“Moving indoors will provide a lot more endurance,” Algeo said. “The air conditioning will help a lot for us. The silks get sticky outside. It’s windy outside since we’re so close to the water. So we have to tame them a bit and collect them every time we’re done or when we’re in the air. Sometimes it does affect our tricks or affect our drops when the silks are blowing around all crazy.”

Fit to Fly silk aerialist Jenn Algeo.

Because “A Midsummer Night’s Dreamstate” features live music from a variety of bands, there will be something of an improv flavor to the sequences the aerialist performs on Friday night.

“Some of these bands are cover bands, so they play familiar music, and that’s helpful for us because then we can predict what’s happening next,” Algeo said. “If there is a big moment, a big drop in the music, then we try to plan a big drop at the same time as the music would do.”

Joining Fit to Fly at “A Midsummer Night Dreamscape” will be the InFlowencer fire spinners, Annabelle Sharp and specialty foods and treats from an array of local food vendors.

Fit to Fly plans to hang two silks in the grand atrium of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center for the Summer Sideshow on July 18.

Algeo started out with hula hoop, then learned more about circus arts, and ultimately reconnected with how much she used to love watching aerial silks as a kid.

“Channeling that memory led me to my first class, and that eventually led me to being at the gym and I’m there three times a week,” she said.

At Summer Sideshow, Fit to Fly will hang two silks.

“Depending how it goes, maybe we’ll up the ante a little bit and hang up four silks,” said Algeo. I think that would be really cool.”

Eden Sanner will be one of the Fit to Fly aerialists who will perform during Summer Sideshow at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

Algeo is not anticipating that Fit to Fly will do any synchronized routines.

“But we’re going to choose a song and then break it into bits and pieces in which one aerialist goes up for 30 seconds, the spotlight will pan over to the other silk and then a second aerialist will hop up, kind of connecting the sequences to each other.”

Fit to Fly Silk aerial performers (from left) Sarah Waitekus, Kayla Forte, Malorie Sanner, Jenna Algeo, Eden Sanner and Terri Davenport.

In addition to Algeo, Fit to Fly aerialists Sarah Waitekus, Kayla Forte, Malorie Sanner, Eden Sanner and Terri Davenport will perform at Summer Sideshow.

“We’ve had four before and to go for five hours is exhausting. We’ll be able to do more with six or seven aerialists. Still, we’ll probably tie up the silks about every half hour and all take a break.”

Sarah Waitekus (bottom) and Kayla Forte (top) have been preparing some partner sequences for Summer Sideshow.

The aerialists, particularly Sarah Waitekus and Kayla Forte, have been preparing some partner silk work, where two aerialists get on a single silk together and perform poses, inversions and sequences together.

“It’s more collaborative,” Algeo noted. “It’s brought the girls closer to each other too because we have to work and trust each other, holding each other up, literally and figuratively, for a long period of time.”

There are always new moves and routines to learn.

“Every class,” said Algeo,”we generally learn one or two poses or drops, maybe even a sequence, and then we drill other things, like climbing, inverting (which is turning your body upside down while you’re in the air or from the ground). So we kind of just choose what flows. If we know the song that a band is playing … The good thing about routines and having a set play list or set songs is that we can prepare those things ahead of time and have it like a dance with full-on choreography with it, which we’ve done in the past for our showcases and our shows at Fit to Fly.”

For example, Algeo’s last performance was set to “The Contortionist,” by Melanie Martinez.

“I was able to add floor work with flexibility elements in there. That was a fun one to perform,” Algeo said. “There were lots of hits in that song that went along well with my poses and breaks in the sequence, and I was allowed to take on this creepy element. That’s one of my favorite things about silks. You can be super graceful and super beautiful and very ballerina-esque, but you can also be creepy and witchy, and depending on how you move your body and point your toes, it creates a different vibe in the performance.”

Kayla Forte will be one of six Fit to Fly silk aerialists who will perform at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center during Summer Sideshow.

Algeo typically starts a stint on the silks by climbing as high as she can before beginning any sequence that includes a drop that pushes the boundary between safe and unsafe.

“We have to remember very specific wraps and ways of putting the silk on our bodies to make sure we do not fall during these poses and drops,” she acknowledged. “And we basically just put those together to have a routine sequence.”

Algeo has been performing almost two years.

“I have met amazing people through silks,” Algeo said. “I never felt like I could be graceful or express myself physically. I never did dance or anything like that, so that was something I was always kind of interested in, but never pursued. And then when I found aerial, I was able to look graceful and do those daring things and put together the choreography for our shows that allow me to feel that gracefulness and feel that femininity come out and be able to express that.”

Fit to Fly aerialist Malorie Sanner has been working with silks since 2022.

Algeo noted that anyone can do silks.

“You can start at any level, but naturally as you progress and you stick with it, you will definitely develop more upper body strength. It’s definitely very helpful. But anyone can do it, and there’s things for everybody.”

Fit to Fly silk aerialist Sarah Waitekus perfoms inversion.

Fit to Fly offers a variety of classes.

“We have an aerial yoga class as well as a silks class on Sunday, and then we have different classes throughout the week from Tuesday through Friday,” Algeo said.

Fit to Fly puts together a showcase about every six months to which they invite the public.

Terri Davenport will bring seven years of experience as a silk aerialist to the Summer Sideshow at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

“We try to curate a really cool performance. In the past, we’ve been able to actually incorporate fire with the silks. After we’re done with the silks, we had a fire element where that was our finale, which was really cool. So we were able to combine fire and silks, which is really awesome, and other flow arts during the floor work that you’re doing before you get onto the silks.”

