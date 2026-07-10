Protest at Department of Homeland Security site in Fort Myers starts after local man taken into custody

A handful of people protested outside a U.S. Department of Homeland Security office in Fort Myers Friday after reports that a man arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents was related to a legal observer of ICE.

Unidos Immokalee, a community group advocating for immigrants and farmworkers, posted information on social media early Friday about the man being taken by ICE agents and urged people to join the protest.

Unidos Immokalee said that the man was taken outside his home Friday morning and that he was the husband of a local legal observer of ICE activities.

Protesters at the DHS/ICE site used a megaphone to shout at the offices: “We're just supporting that family and letting them know that what they just did was illegal. It's heartbreaking.”

There was no response to a request to a DHS spokesman for information.

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