ROAR Offshore to return to Fort Myers Beach September 11-13, first time back since before Hurricane Ian

An unconventional way to help Fort Myers Beach's Ian recovery is how two power boat racers describe the powerboat racing competition ROAR Offshore's return to Estero Island.

For the first time since before Hurricane Ian massively damaged the area in 2022, the event will take place, but this time at Margaritaville Beach Resort from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. Town Council members approved requests to waive the island's noise ordinance and the use of town property for the tournament on Monday.

Shaun Torrente is the 2025 world champion in powerboat racing's Super Stock class, where competing boats range from 28 to 40 feet and are built with materials like fiberglass and carbon fiber. The event was sold to him and fellow Super Stock racer Cole Leibel.

Torrente, who lives in Fort Myers, says it's great to be a part of Fort Myers Beach's recovery from Ian, if in a bit of an unconventional way.

"Emotionally, it means a lot to the people who love that island. Anybody that's gone through hurricanes understands that when you go through that, the next thirty, sixty, ninety days is going, 'how do we just get back to normal?'" Torrente said. "Well, for that beach and that island, it's been four years of getting back to normal. This is another step in that direction."

Another part of recovery is economic, Torrente stressed. Much like other parts of southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach's seasonal residents create a lot of revenue for businesses. ROAR Offshore has, historically, brought what the island needs.

"September is notoriously slow on the island because most of our northerners and snowbirds come back in October and November. What we're trying to do is extend that season," Torrente said. "We're trying to make a really good event that the entire event loves a month earlier so people come down."

In addition to the boat races, concerts, and opportunities to meet racers and see powerboats up close are in store. For a full tournament schedule, visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-fort-myers-beach/things-to-do/roar-offshore.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.