Measles cases statewide and in Collier County increase, but at much slower pace

Measles cases in Florida continue to rise but the rate of the spread has slowed significantly in the last month.

According data from the Department of Health, as of March 21 there were 143 reported measles cases in 2026, with the majority still in Collier County. The week before, there were 139.

Out of the reported cases 104, or 73 percent, were in Collier County, stemming from a measles outbreak at Ave Maria University that began in late January.

Approximately 72 percent of cases in Florida were acquired within the state, according to the DOH data.

There have been 1,487 measles cases in the U.S. in 2026 as of March 20, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Florida has dropped to fourth-highest number of measles cases. In the lead is South Carolina with 698, then Texas and Utah, according to the U.S. Measles Tracker, a dashboard hosted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Other Florida counties with reported measles cases are: Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas and St. Johns.

DOH’s reportable disease tracker does not display the vaccination status of measles cases.