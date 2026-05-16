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Earthquake magnitude 6.0 reported Saturday off Antigua and Barbuda

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 16, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
Earthquake reported off Antigua and Barbuda Saturday.
Earthquake reported off Antigua and Barbuda Saturday.

The U.S. Geologic Survey reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake 52 miles east of the islands of Antigua and Barbuda Saturday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

Affected countries included British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

Light and weak shaking was reported among nearby islands.

No tsunami threat was reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsEarthquakeU.S. Geological Survey
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