Earthquake magnitude 6.0 reported Saturday off Antigua and Barbuda

The U.S. Geologic Survey reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake 52 miles east of the islands of Antigua and Barbuda Saturday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

Affected countries included British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

Light and weak shaking was reported among nearby islands.

No tsunami threat was reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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