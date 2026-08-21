Florida's vultures inspire thousands of Japanese poems

Florida's vultures never got a lot of love from the public; much less were they the subject of a whole bunch of Japanese poems.

That changed earlier this summer when Audubon Florida asked for people to write the best haikus in a contest involving the creatures — and 2,700 entries from around the United States were submitted.

Audubon Florida asked poets from Southwest Florida and the rest of the state to write haikus — the first and third lines each have five syllables; the middle line has seven — in a contest celebrating turkey and black vultures ahead of International Vulture Awareness Day, which is celebrated on the first Saturday in September.

While at least one of the 15 winners mentioned that vultures are known as “nature’s cleanup crew,” the haikus mostly mention the animals’ more majestic features, such as their “onyx elegance” and “soaring grace.”

Five of the winners are from Florida. They all will have their haikus installed along an outdoor walkway at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, a Maitland- based animal clinic that treats raptors.

The winners:

Amanda Bowen

Carry-on? Yes sir

Yes I have my carrion

Tray table? No need!

December Cuccaro

The spark of life stills

Black wings wheel through a blue sky

Death is not the end

Nicki Drumb

Cleanup crew arrives

No tax dollars required

You’re very welcome

Kathryn Jory

Great wingspan unfurled

Soaring grace on thermal swirls

Joy in vulture form

Olivia Kafka

A kettle flying

A committee when it's perched

Gathered is the wake

Linda Kenyon

Dead tree comes alive

— Vultures perch on bare branches:

A candelabra!

Matt Levitas

From so high above,

endings look like beginnings

circling back again

Katie McFarland

Soars high searching down

Landing hopping on the ground

Death cleaned once it’s found

Susan Leslie

Lonely winter wind.

Black shadow on brilliant blue,

Spring has come again!

Jen Handsel

Gliding Möbius

Carrion charcuterie

Onyx elegance

Paula Hilton

Gliding, side by side,

Turkey Vultures mate for life

they are lovebirds too

Derlim Sandres

Sleek wings cleave the sky,

Nature's silent, healing grace

— Death turns into life.

Ian Voves

Bold vulture!

Few men so brave as to rock your look

— bald and unbearded.

Katie Craig

Resting in the pines

The cleaning crew slumbers deep

Dreaming of gliding

Bonnie Demerjian

Wings canted, it glides

Vulture turns in lazy gyre

Our eyes mesmerized

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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