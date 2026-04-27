Glades schools in dire fiscal shape; Could use referendum to swap funds, no tax hike

The Glades County School District is experiencing a financial emergency after its general fund balance fell below the minimum 2 % threshold the state requires.

This has triggered state intervention with the Florida Department of Education appointing a financial board to assist the fiscally constrained district.

The Glades district is is just one of two in Florida deemed broke. The other is Union county.

Glades County Schools are hoping voters will agree to allowing the school district to shift tax funds from the capital account to the operating account so it can make ends meet and build up its reserve threshold. This would not increase taxes.

Before any referendum can be placed on the November ballot, the Glades County Board of County Commissioners will have to sign off on it.

The matter will be up for discussion sometime after 6 p.m. this evening.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.