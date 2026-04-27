Canterbury Middle student JJ Freitas takes steps toward his Broadway dream

“I’d like to have a chance to go to Broadway and beyond; maybe do movies and other things like that,” said JJ Freitas outside Fort Myers Theatre recently.

Freitas has taken two big steps in pursuit of those lofty goals. First, he traveled with Fort Myers Theater to the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta in January. It’s the Super Bowl of student-driven musical theater.

“He was an all-star,” noted Fort Myers Theatre Director Michelle Kuntze.

He’s been picked as an all-star three consecutive years, in fact.

“An all-star is a really big deal because out of the entire group, the judges only pick two students that really stood out and it’s somebody that has the ‘it’ factor, that just really wowed them on stage,” Kuntze explained. “They get a medal, attend a special workshop, get all kinds of opportunities.”

More important, they get seen by some of Broadway’s biggest and brightest producers, directors and stars.

“The person that ran the workshop for the all-stars … played MJ on Broadway,” Freitas said, referring to Elijah Rhea Johnson, who originated the role. “Knowing him would be a really good help to get me on Broadway. All the judges that adjudicated us were also … on Broadway and having those connections through them knowing that they’ve heard me sing has a good chance of helping me.”

Other Broadway luminaries making mainstage appearances at JTF Atlanta in January included Isaiah Bailey (“Phantom of the Opera”), DB Bonds (“Kinky Boots”), Frank DeLeila (NY1), Tyler Joseph Ellis (“Shucked”), Katy Geraghty (“Into the Woods”), Max Antonio Gonzalez (“Huzzah!"), Morgan Siobhan Green (“Hadestown”), Beau Harmon (“So You Think You Can Dance”), Briga Heelan (“Once Upon a One More Time”), Cori Jaskier (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”), Taylor Iman Jones (“Hamilton”), Beath Leavel (“The Drowsy Chaperone”), Kelly Lomonte (“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom”), Brittney Mack (“Six the Musical”), JTF alum Nicholas Matos (“Smash”), Jodi Picoult (NYT bestselling author), JTF alum Amanda Reid (“Hell’s Kitchen”), Matthew Lee Robinson (“Atlantis”), Jasmine Amy Rogers (who was just Tony-nominated for playing Betty Boop in “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical”), ”Rob Rokicki (“The Lightning Thief Musical”), Darian Sanders (“The Lion King”), Kay Sibal (“Six the Musical”), Jacob Ryan Smith (“Shelter Me”), Mark Sonnenblick (“KPOP Demon Hunters") and Brion Marquis Watson (“MJ The Musical”).

Freitas will study musical theater at Interlochen Arts Camp this summer. It’s the nation’s premier summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades three through 12. Founded in 1928, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. Its alumni include Norah Jones, Josh Groban and Rufus Wainwright.

In addition to his work with Fort Myers Theatre, Freitas has performed with Florida Repertory Theatre, Players Circle and The Gypsy Playhouse.

He continues to develop his vocal and acting skills by taking voice lessons with Susan Niekamp and acting instruction from Aaron Jackson. Freitas also plans to study theater at Canterbury High School, where Jackson serves as theater instructor and program director.

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Freitas, age 14, began his theatre journey in 2019 with Fort Myers Theatre. Since then, he has performed in numerous productions and traveled with Fort Myers Theatre to five Junior Theater Festivals. He is an active member of the theatre program at Canterbury School, where he balances his artistic pursuits with athletics as a middle school football player.

For Junior Theatre Festival, the troupe from Fort Myers Theatre performed excerpts from “Matilda.” Freitas played the part of Trunchbull, the tyrannical, child-hating headmaster of Crunchem Hall. A former Olympic athlete, Trunchbull uses their strength to terrorize students, throwing them and using a punishment device called "the Chokey." Trunchbull is famously opposed to the intelligent Matilda Wormwood, who eventually uses telekinetic powers to overthrow them.

The character is normally played by a woman.

“But the character has a lot of male qualities, so it can be played by a male, too,” Freitas observed.

Freitas acknowledged the pressure of performing such an infamous role in front of his peers and other onlookers at JTF.

“It was a little nerve-wracking even though I'd done it several times by then, but there was also a sense of excitement because there’s so many people in the audience,” he said. “But when you finally go out and perform, you just put it all out there. I had a song and when I finished the song and the whole audience applauded it felt very, very good and I felt very happy that I accomplished what I did.”

In addition to picking up acting tips and instruction, Freitas received some invaluable career advice from Brittney Mack, who played Anna of Cleves in the 2021-2022 Broadway production of “Six the Musical.”

“She was telling us that she studied acting at a conservatory for two years and then went on Broadway,” Freitas recounted. “She said the conservatory will let her do another two years of anything she wants to do, whether business courses or something else. So, I'm thinking about that or possibly applying to NYU for admission to the Tisch School of the Arts.”

Having five JTFs to his credit, three all-star designations and summer camp at Interlochen will certainly stand out on his college application.

More about the Junior Theatre Festival

The Junior Theater Festival is the largest gathering of young performers in the world.

Called a “rousing celebration of theatre” by The New York Times, the Junior Theater Festival applauds and empowers young people and educators creating student-driven musical theater around the globe.

In excess of 7,000 people attend the festival each year, including competitors, teachers, family, friends and the public.

Competitors are given 15 minutes to perform a medley of musical numbers from a junior musical theater production. They then receive feedback from the adjudicators.

One huge benefit that comes from competing in the Junior Theatre Festival is the opportunity for students to attend workshops with Broadway’s best and brightest.

Students also enjoy a New Works Showcase of performance selections from upcoming Broadway Junior musicals presented by JTF groups, and other mainstage performances featuring powerhouse Broadway guests and those who took part in the workshops.

In addition to playing Trunchbull in “Matilda Jr.” for Fort Myers Theatre at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta, Freitas has played Spot Conlan in “Newsies” (Fort Myers Theatre), Beetlejuice in “Beetlejuice Jr.” (Canterbury Middle School), Charles in “Beetlejuice Jr. (Fort Myers Theatre), Soc in “Outsiders” (Canterbury High School), Big Bad Wolf in “Shrek” (Canterbury High School), Hercules Porridge in “Murder at Crimson House” (Canterbury Middle School), Aaron in Legally Blonde (Canterbury High School) and was in the ensemble of “The Price” (Canterbury Middle School).

In addition to being named an all-star at the 2026 JTF in Atlanta, Freitas’ awards and accolades include Duet Scene Superior at the 2026 State Thespian Duet Musical, Duet Musical Superior at the 2025 District Thespian Solo Musical, Small Ensemble Best in Room at the 2025 District Thespians, 2024 Outstanding 7th Grade Male Actor and Citizenship Award Canterbury, 2024 Most Memorable Duet Musical Canterbury, 2024 Most Memorable Performance in a Musical Canterbury, 2024 Best Overall 7th Grader Canterbury, 2024 District Thespian Solo Musical Superior, 2024 JTF Atlanta All Star, 2023 Lee County Elementary Honors Choir and 2021 JTF Texas All Star.

About Interlochen Arts Camp

Founded in 1928, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. Art-oriented students ages 8-18 from around the world flock to Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts and film.

Through daily classes and frequent performance opportunities, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, experience creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships. Immersed in a multidisciplinary artistic environment, attendees find reflection, rejuvenation, and inspiration on Interlochen’s pristine, 1,200-acre wooded campus.

“We are excited to welcome students to the 99th season of Interlochen Arts Camp,” said Trey Devey, president of Interlochen. “It is truly thrilling to witness the remarkable growth that takes place at Interlochen as students discover their potential, take their talent to the next level, and share what they’ve learned with their family and friends.”

The camp’s global alumni community encompasses creative leaders in the arts and many other fields. Approximately 13% of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen, and alumni of Interlochen’s programs have been awarded more than 155 Grammy Awards.

In addition to singers Norah Jones, Josh Groban, and Rufus Wainwright, Martha Graham Dance Company Artistic Director Janet Eilber, painter Laura Owens, New York Times reporter Jesse Green, Google co-founder Larry Page, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, Olympic ice dancer Naomi Lang Strong, actor Anthony Rapp and cartoonist Cathy Guisewite all received inspiration at Interlochen.

In addition to hundreds of performances and presentations by young artists, Interlochen brings leading artists to its northern Michigan campus each summer as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival. Recent guests include Alison Krauss, Lang Lang, Ben Folds, Diana Ross, Earth Wind & Fire, The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, CAKE, Buddy Guy, and many more.

Learn more at camp.interlochen.org. Follow Interlochen on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube at @interlochenarts.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

