Voters in Glades to decide on half-cent sales tax increase for schools at November election

Glades County voters will be asked in November if they approve increasing the sales tax by ½ a penny to help the financially struggling public school system.

Ballot measures such as a ½ a cent sales tax increase generally pass at a high rate due to the fact that it the costs are shouldered by residents and visitors.

If passed, funds would be used to upgrade aging schools, modernize technology and enhance security.

The money could also help fund projects currently in the works.

The tax would sunset after six years.

According to a draft of the voter amendment, some of the funds collected by the sales-tax increase would go to charter schools in Glades County.

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