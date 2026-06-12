Intermittent closures set at Lighthouse Beach Park fishing pier parking lot for Ian improvements

Intermittent closures of portions of the Lighthouse Beach Park Fishing Pier parking lot will be made over the next several weeks as Hurricane Ian recovery improvements are completed.

The City of Sanibel Public Works Department said that as part of the City's ongoing recovery efforts, crews will be adding pit shell material throughout the parking lot to improve traffic circulation, enhance entrance and exit access, and improve overall drainage within the parking area.

Construction personnel and equipment will be present on-site grading and shaping the material to create a safer and more efficient parking lot for visitors.

Work is anticipated to take approximately two weeks to complete; however, the schedule may be affected by weather and site conditions.

To safely accommodate material deliveries, grading operations, and construction equipment, portions of the parking lot may be temporarily closed at various times throughout the project. While every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, visitors should expect reduced parking availability and intermittent impacts to traffic flow within the project area.

Visitors are encouraged to utilize the smaller public parking lot immediately west of the Fishing Pier parking lot when temporary closures are in effect. Access to Lighthouse Beach Park and surrounding amenities will remain available throughout the project.

The City encourages all visitors to use caution when traveling through the area, obey all posted signs, and remain alert to construction activities and personnel.

These improvements are an important part of the City's continued Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and are intended to improve visitor access, traffic circulation, and drainage conditions within one of Sanibel's most heavily used public recreation areas. The project represents another step forward in restoring and enhancing public facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian while improving the visitor experience for residents and guests alike.

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