From student to mentor, Immokalee assistant director earns recognition

Years ago, Anita Herrera was the student getting help navigating the path to college. Now, she’s the one guiding others — and earning statewide recognition for it.

Herrera, assistant director of the Guadalupe Center’s Tutor Corps Program's Tutor Corps High School and an alumna of the Immokalee-based program, has received the College Ready Florida Innovator Award from the Florida College Access Network. The honor recognizes individuals who help students across the state prepare for college.

“Anytime I get recognized, I want the students to be recognized as well,” Herrera said. “I’m helping them, but they’re really the ones putting in the work.”

Herrera said much of her focus is on building confidence in students who may feel uncertain about their place in higher education.

“I want them to know they can be there — they deserve to be there,” she said.

Her work reflects the mission of Tutor Corps, a long-term support program that serves students from middle school through college. According to the Guadalupe Center, the program has maintained a 100% college acceptance rate, with 93% of students earning degrees.

“Anita embodies what Tutor Corps is all about — commitment, mentorship and opening doors for the next generation,” said Robert Spano, the organization’s vice president of programs. “As an alumna, her impact comes full circle.”

Herrera also encourages students to explore different paths after high school, including trade schools and military service, depending on their goals.

“Everyone on the Tutor Corps team are graduates of Immokalee High School, so sharing our experiences helps build confidence,” she said. “They see that someone who was in a similar position is achieving these goals and still giving back to the community.”

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