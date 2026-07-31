Bank of America warns of scams, caller ID impersonation

Bank of America warns customers of scams involving phone calls.

Scammers will often ask for payment using a third-party service, like cryptocurrency or Cash App, or will demand targets withdraw large sums of money.

Alie Pineiro, Senior Vice President Market Leader for Bank of America, says scammers take on a number of roles to trick customers.

"Our clients receive phone calls from imposters, people posing as their family members, members of the government, local sheriff's office, tax collectors," Pineiro said.

Caller identification can't be trusted easier, as fraudsters can change theirs to mimic a legitimate agency.

"What we've seen is on our clients' phones, the caller ID shows Fort Myers Police Department, or it could be any bank name," Pineiro said.

The best way to avoid these scams is is to hang up immediately when asked for payment or personal information, as Bank of America will not request either over the phone. Customers can also call the number on their card or bank statement to verify communication.

To find out how to report suspicious activity to Bank of America, visit https://web.bankofamerica.com/en/security/report-suspicious-activity.

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