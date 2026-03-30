Suspect sought by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office after shot fired incident

A male suspect is being sought in connection with a shot fired incident in Port Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office reported a large law enforcement presence an an initial crime scene near Malone Avenue in Port Charlotte with a second area involved by Kenilworth Boulevard.

The CCSO was searching for Matthew Ryan Cross, 32, and said he is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has seen him, they should contact CCSO immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking people to avoid the area and residents are encouraged to remain indoors at this time.

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