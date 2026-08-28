Heights CareerTech Institute opens in Lee County

About 200 people gathered Friday for the ribbon-cutting and official opening of the sparkling-new Heights CareerTech Institute in Lee County.

Its goal is to train people of all ages in trades that in demand in Southwest Florida. The first class for the electrician trade is underway now with 12 students, ranging in age from 18 to lower-30s.

The dream started with Heights Foundation President Kathryn Kelly and Heights Center Program Director Deb Mathinos. They realized that many adults in this area need a trade to make a livable wage. Kelly started raising money toward the goal, and Mathinos and others helped to map out what programs would work best at the institute.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU The Heights Career Tech Institute campus opened recently with its first class of future electricians. More programs are scheduled to start over the coming months.

The result is a 63,000-square-foot, two-story institute located at Pine Ridge Road and Gladiolus, near the Harlem Heights community. The Heights has been a disadvantaged neighborhood for decades. At one time it was the home for Black people who worked on the farms along Gladiolus in South Lee County. Now it's a neighborhood with many Hispanic residents. The community, despite its name, is a low-lying area, and it sustained catastrophic flooding four years ago during Hurricane Ian. Dozens of homes were destroyed or badly damaged.

On Friday, Kelly and others cut a huge ribbon to open the place. People walked through the classrooms and training areas for a variety of trades — ranging from plumbing to health care to welding to auto repair.

Electrician student Denise Molina is 18, and just graduated from Cypress Lake High School.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Students in the electrician program at the Heights Career Tech Institute work in the lab on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Fort Myers.

"Careers matter," she said when asked why she is taking the training. She added that attending the program makes her excited about the future. She said she realizes that the cost of living is high, and that she must have a skill or trade to make a life here.

Clarens Joseph of Cape Coral echoed those views. He is 21 and taking part in the year-long electrician program. "I am feeling grateful and blessed to be doing this," he said. "I want to be self-sufficient with a living wage." Joseph said he is a musician who realizes that he needs income to support his efforts in music.

Deb Mathinos said this kind of training is a great way to help people after high school. "This can help to break the cycle of poverty," she said.

Mathinos provided a statement to WGCU News on the costs of the programs. "The Electrician program has a total cost (tuition, fees, testing, tools, uniform and books) is the most expensive at $8,214," the statement said. "Our least expensive program is Nursing Assistant at $1,369. Most programs are in the $5,000-$6,000 range. To date all students have received some scholarship funds through the school’s scholarship program."

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Clarens Joseph wires a light switch in the electrical laboratory on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at the Heights Career Tech Institute in Fort Myers.

The institute is waiting on permits to open various parts of the training programs. The electrician permit came through first a few weeks ago; thus the start of that training. Electrician students attend class five days a week. The goal is that they can qualify for certification after one year, and then begin a two-year apprenticeship.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News, and also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.