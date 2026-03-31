Mortgage rates hit 2026 high as March ends: Is it still the right time to sell?

Experts say prices are correcting following a post-pandemic period of inflation. However, mortgage rates ticked up to a record high for 2026 as March came to a close. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford sat down with real estate expert Denny Grimes to discuss how homeowners can determine when it is the right time to sell.

As Southwest Florida home sales continue to improve, one potential worry remains for consumers. The ongoing war in the Middle East has complicated global access to oil and driven up the cost of living. WGCU news reporter Mike Walcher investigates how rising gas prices could impact the residential market.