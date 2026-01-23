Maintaining 'the wonder' in Bonita Springs

In 1936, a small reptile-themed roadside attraction opened on what is now Old 41 in Bonita Springs. Decades later, The Wonder Gardens has become a must-visit experience for locals and visitors who wants to have that “Old Florida” experience.

A refuge for rescued animals and non-releasable birds, The Wonder Gardens is celebrating it’s 90th anniversary. As WGCU’s Mike Walcher shares, this Southwest Florida institution doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

