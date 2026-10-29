Labelle campus of Florida SouthWestern State College offers real hand-in-the-dirt experiences

The Hendry and Glades counties region serves as the agricultural heart of Southwest Florida where cultivating the soil, growing crops, and raising animals remains a big economic driver.

That’s why Florida Southwestern State College is offering new educational opportunities in the rural heartland.

The initiative gives students in the Florida Heartland a local pathway to explore precision agriculture, agribusiness, soil science and emerging agricultural technologies.

These new offerings at the LaBelle campus of Florida SouthWestern State Colleges bring the classroom outside for hand-in-the dirt experiences in the field.

By bringing the agriculture course to LaBelle, the college is hoping to not only create new pathways for students, but to support the skilled workforce needed to sustain and advance the industry.

To learn more, visit www.fsw.edu/news/20261015-aginitiative

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