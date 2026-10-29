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Low-lying water retention land on-track to become manufactored home and RV park near Caloosahatchee River after Hendry gives greenlight

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT

The last large residential tract of undeveloped land near the Caloosahatchee River in Hendry County has just one manufactured home on it. Its 39 acres is largely undisturbed with native wooded areas. It has served as a natural, low-lying water retention area -- temporarily storing storm runoff

But all that is expect to change — big time.

KPH Communities has been working with the county for the last few years to get its blessings for a high density manufactured home and RV park near the Caloosahatchee River.

Tuesday night, they officially got a step closer to creating LaBelle Yacht Club Estates when a majority of the board of county commissioners voted to amend the county’s comprehensive plan from low-density residential to high density.

Commissioner Emory “Rowdy” Howard was the lone no vote.

Previously, the Local Planning Agency, an advisory group, voted unanimously to deny the proposal saying the development would place considerable demand on existing infrastructure due to the lack of available water and waste-water systems.

The commissioner were told that within roughly two years the infrastructure will be in place to support to park of some 200 plots for RVs and manufactured homes.

Tyler Kitsen of KPH Communities told the board the plan is to create a community with many amenities.

“We want to bring in pickleball courts with shade structures, outdoor grills, shuffleboard, bocce, bring back some of the old school games like horseshoes, which I miss — I want to hear that ding on the metal.”

There is also plans for a pool, club house, community garden, trails and a dog park.

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Government & Politics Hendry CountyLaBelleWGCU News
Eileen Kelley
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