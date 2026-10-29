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Access to the Ballot Box and Voting Rights in Lee County event slated Sunday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

The Lee County NAACP, Advancement Project and Mount Olive AME Church are co-hosting Access to the Ballot Box and Voting Rights in Lee County on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The 1 p.m. event will feature John Powers, an Advancement Project attorney who will focus on election issues affecting Lee County, including voting rights, advocacy tools and resources, and concerns surrounding open carry and armed security at polling places.

Powers brings more than two decades of civil rights and voting rights experience, including service with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. He also teaches civil rights at Howard University School of Law and American Political Process at American University Washington College of Law.

Advancement Project builds community power through law and policy, with litigation and advocacy addressing criminal justice, education, the school-to-prison pipeline, and public school closures.

The event will be held at Mt. Olive Church on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsElection 2026Lee County NAACP
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