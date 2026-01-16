More than 1,000 FPL customers in LaBelle area are without power

The Florida Power & Light power tracker map reports that more than 1,000 homes in Hendry County are without power this morning.

The outage is reported in the LaBelle area and FPL said shortly before 7 a.m. that a utility crew had been dispatched to get power resumed.

FPL reported that the cause of the outage was under investigation with resumption of power expected by 9:15 a.m.

