More than 1,000 FPL customers in LaBelle area are without power

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:14 AM EST
Linemen work on power lines at Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin in south Lee County Monday. A power outage around 4 p.m. cut power to some 3,000 homes and FGCU.
Michael Braun
/
WGCU

The Florida Power & Light power tracker map reports that more than 1,000 homes in Hendry County are without power this morning.

The outage is reported in the LaBelle area and FPL said shortly before 7 a.m. that a utility crew had been dispatched to get power resumed.

FPL reported that the cause of the outage was under investigation with resumption of power expected by 9:15 a.m.

