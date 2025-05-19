Annual FGCU coding camp brings computer language, artificial intelligence education to students

Florida Gulf Coast University’s math department is hosting its annual coding camp from June 30 to July 3 with rising 7th, 8th, and 9th graders eligible to participate.

The camp focuses on the coding language python, game-building, artificial intelligence and guest sessions with industry professionals and provides activities built around developing the students’ skills beyond just technology.

“Generally, our activities are based on critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and creativity,” Jaffar Ali Shahul-Hameed, program director for the camp, said.

The top 5 companies by market capitalization, including Google and Amazon, are all technology-based. With the rise of artificial intelligence, experts and laypeople alike see recent advances in technology changing their fields.

Shahul-Hameed believes in children growing their tech skills for the sake of career and life-readiness.

“In the last year and a half since AI and large language models kind of came in, that technology has grown exponentially. There’s a whole lot of opportunities out there,” he said. “In the camp, the kids can build things. They can add value to themselves and the community. It’s about seeing them reach their potentials.”

Past projects include coding robots and recreating famous logos. To register a child, visit urlz.at/icode.

