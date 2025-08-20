NCH is awarded for stroke care
Naples Comprehensive Health was recently recognized for excellence in stroke care by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The awards were in three areas: Diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients over a sustained time period; delivering critical interventions quickly; and managing diabetes. NCH is certified by the Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. It recently broke ground on a dedicated heart and stroke critical care center.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.