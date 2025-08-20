NCH is awarded for stroke care

Naples Comprehensive Health was recently recognized for excellence in stroke care by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The awards were in three areas: Diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients over a sustained time period; delivering critical interventions quickly; and managing diabetes. NCH is certified by the Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. It recently broke ground on a dedicated heart and stroke critical care center.

