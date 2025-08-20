© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCH is awarded for stroke care

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published August 20, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT

Naples Comprehensive Health was recently recognized for excellence in stroke care by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The awards were in three areas: Diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients over a sustained time period; delivering critical interventions quickly; and managing diabetes. NCH is certified by the Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. It recently broke ground on a dedicated heart and stroke critical care center.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsCollier County
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor