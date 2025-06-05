Storm central: What you need to know before, during and after a hurricane

It’s June and hurricane season has officially started. Check this entry for hurricane preparation, endurance and recovery. We will update as needed with helpful information, particularly in the event of a storm.

As a reminder, WGCU is a member of FPREN, the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which means we stay on the air at 90.1 FM/91.7 FM in the event of a major storm.

Know your evacuation zone

Sign up for alert notifications in the county you reside:



Lee County

Fort Myers: June 7 hurricane expo

To help area residents prepare for the 2025 storm season, Fort Myers will hold a Hurricane Preparedness Expo June 7 at the Collaboratory on Jackson Street.

The city’s Division of Emergency Management says this event is designed to provide vital tips and resources, including information specific to Fort Myers.

Attendees can engage directly with the city’s emergency response teams and departments, as well as more than 40 partner organizations about what to expect before, during and after a weather event.

The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free parking available in the lot behind the Collaboratory.

Clean up yards now

Lee County is encouraging residents to prepare their yards for potential storms while hurricane season is still young.

Kylar Johnson, the debris and resiliency manager for Lee County Solid Waste, said removing loose yard waste helps ensure the safety of people and buildings during a hurricane.

"We want to prioritize safety by encouraging residents to thoroughly clean their property and removing any items that could be projectiles in high winds," Johnson said.

In Lee, yard waste can be disposed of using weekly curbside collection services. Containers or bundles of yard waste can’t be heavier than 50 pounds or longer than 6 feet in length. Paper bags are the only type of bag permitted for yard waste. Regulations may vary by county.

Waste items like old paint, fertilizer, pesticides, fuel and chemicals must be taken to Lee County’s Household Chemical Waste and Electronics Recycling Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers. Johnson stressed the importance of making sure hazardous waste is disposed of properly.

While replacing batteries for electronics like radios and flashlights, observe proper battery disposal. Each type of battery's procedures can be found at www.leegov.com/solidwaste/battery-disposal. Regulations may vary by county.

"Some of our coastal areas experience flooding, and that material and other chemicals were then in the flood waters," she said. "It can create a hazard for the community."

On top of proper yard waste disposal, trimming trees and branches that make contact with homes, pool cages and sheds can help minimize property damage during high winds and heavy rain.

Thinning foliage makes plants less easy to uproot. Wind passes through thinned plants, which mitigates ground damage and assists in protecting nearby structures.

Sarasota County

City of Sarasota

City of Sarasota residents are encouraged to store at least seven days’ worth of non-perishable food, water, and prescriptions for each member of their household in case of a weather-related emergency. They should also put together a hurricane kit containing essential items like flashlights, batteries, pet supplies, and a first aid kit.

Every resident should identify their evacuation level prior to a storm by using Sarasota County’s Know Your Evacuation Level online tool here.

When the city monitors a significant weather event like a hurricane, it partners with other agencies including Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Emergency Management to keep citizens informed. Residents can look for current information on the City’s website at www.SarasotaFL.gov. An Alerts page can be easily accessed by visiting www.SarasotaFl.gov/Alerts. Individuals can also register for the Alert Sarasota messaging service to receive updates via phone, text or e-mail. More information, including on how to register, can be found at www.AlertCitySarasota.com.

All citizens and visitors should stay up to date with the latest local forecasts and alerts, as well as listen to local officials. They are also encouraged to follow the city of Sarasota’s social media pages on Facebook, X, Instagram, Nextdoor, and Neighbors by Ring.

For more information about storm safety, including checklists for both home and business owners, visit the city’s hurricane preparedness page at www.SarasotaFl.gov/HurricanePrep.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) offers these tips:

If you’re planning to use a generator this hurricane season, now is the time to read the instruction manual to ensure you have a complete understanding of how to operate it safely during a potential outage.

Check radios, flashlights, batteries and phone chargers to be prepared for potential power outages during hurricane season.

Have a plan ready for any family members who rely on medically necessary devices that require electricity.

Make safety a part of your plan: Stay far away from and do not touch any downed power lines or flooded and debris-laden areas that may be hiding downed power lines. Call 911 and 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) if you see downed power lines or damaged electrical equipment.Bookmark FPL.com, download the FPL Mobile App and save 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800- 468-8243) to your cell phone to report and check the status of your restoration.

A year-round resource: FPL encourages anyone seeking tips and advice on developing emergency plans to visit FPL.com/Storm. This site includes checklists, suggestions and resources for Floridians preparing their homes and/or businesses for hurricane season.

Manatee County

To prepare for Hurricane Season, Manatee County has opened self-service sandbag sites. Residents can assemble their own sandbags for flood prevention at the sites. Participants are required to bring their own shovel and transportation for the filled bags.

Bill Logan, information outreach manager for Manatee County Government, says the sandbag sites are an opportunity to start storm preparations early.

"When we have opened the sandbag locations in the past, the demand has been almost immediate." Logan said. "So, this is an opportunity for people to make preparations ahead of time, and get a little ahead of the game if they want."

The self-service sandbag locations are at the following locations and are open dawn to dusk through Nov 30.

Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto

Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., Myakka City

Palma Sola Park, 7815 40th Ave. W., Bradenton

Parrish Park Overflow Parking, 77550 Fort Hamer Rd., Parrish

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish

Manatee County Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton

A map of the locations is available at https://extreme-weather-dashboard-manateegis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/sandbags.

