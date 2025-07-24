Scam alert: fraudulent emails impersonating Punta Gorda staff

A fraudulent email scheme is targeting Punta Gorda residents who are applying for permits with the city's building, planning and zoning divisions.

The scam involves the mailing or emailing of fake invoices with the names of Punta Gorda City staff instructing recipients to wire money to a fraudulent account.

Applicants are urged to be cautious and not respond to these emails or send any payments and to be vigilant — official emails from the City will always come from an address ending in:



@cityofpuntagordafl.com

@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us

@pgorda.us

The City of Punta Gorda collects application fees at time of submission and DOES NOT request payment for permits or review fees by wire transfer.

If you receive any suspicious communication, are uncertain about the legitimacy of an email claiming to be from the City, or if you have received an invoice from the City of Punta Gorda and would like to verify its authenticity, we encourage you to contact us directly via email at urbandesign@cityofpuntagordafl.com or call us at (941) 575-3414.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.