Although the heat says otherwise, fall is officially here as well as its festivities. Lee County Parks and Recreation have scheduled a panorama of activities that capture the autumn season and the Halloween spirit.

The fall Festival will be held at Lakes Park this year starting Oct. 9 and running until Oct. 31, featuring a pumpkin patch, inflatables, and hayrides. A Halloween Express train and “Scarecrows in the Park” will also be present. Hours range from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 will see Sloughwitched at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, where the boardwalk will transform into a haunted trail. With walks estimated to be 90 minutes long, there is plenty of scare to go around. Participants must be 10 years old or older. Sloughwitched will last from 6:30-10 p.m. on both days.

On Oct. 17, from 5-9 p.m., a Spooktacular Night at Estero Park will host trunk-or-treating followed by the movie at 7:15 p.m., featuring “Elio.”

North Fort Myers Park will be hosting a Family Fall Festival on Oct. 23 from 6-8:30 p.m., including a costume contest, games, and prizes.

Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres will have the Monster Mash Bash on Oct. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., which will have a haunted trick or treat trail.

Wa-Ke Hatchee Park will have their own trunk-or-treat in the afternoon of Oct. 24, from 3-6 p.m.

For full transparency, the Lee County government is a financial supporter of WGCU. To maintain complete editorial integrity, our newsroom operates independently, and funders have no influence or control over our reporting, story selection, or editorial decisions.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. For full transparency, Lee County government is a financial supporter of WGCU. To maintain complete editorial integrity, our newsroom operates independently, and funders have no influence or control over our reporting, story selection, or editorial decisions.