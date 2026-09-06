Lee Health to expand offerings in rural Florida counties

Medical care in rural Florida is limited. But federal funding through the rural health transformation program is expected to expand the scope of services for those in Hendry and Glades counties.

As it stands now, family medicine and OBGYN services are available at a Lee Health Clinic in LaBelle just one day a week.

But a near $2 million infusion in cash will expand the site to include a walk-in urgent care clinic and a medical lab.

The State Road 29 clinic will also be getting new digital x-ray and have EKG capabilities.

Lee Health chief of staff Michael Nachef shared the expansion news with the Hendry County Board of Commissioners recently saying the Southwest Florida region received $6.4 million in federal grants.

"So it's its going to make access easier," he said.

Nachef said Lee Health has applied for funding to put virtual care stations in Clewiston and Moore Haven to assist those without access to urgent care.

Called OnMed clinics. they are essentially a clinic within a box where patients can connect with a live clinician in seconds via a 55 inch screen.

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