Hours and access changes noted for August at the Naples Zoo

There are some significant changes for hours and access at the Naples Zoo in August due to weather, improvements and maintenance.

The zoo itself will be temporarily closed from August 10 through 14 for pathway resurfacing and tree care in the facility.

As of Aug. 15, the zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a way to avoid higher temperature conditions later in the day.

The hour changes include the primate expedition cruise starting at 8:20 a.m. and continuing every 20 minutes with a final cruise departing at 2:40 p.m.

Additionally, the giraffe feeding station will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regular 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hours return on October 1.

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