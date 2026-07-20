Florida swim lesson voucher program expands to prioritize kids with autism as providers push to include

Here in Florida, swimming and boating are fun year-round activities for people of all ages, but they also come with risk for the state's youngest residents. For kids with autism that risk is way higher— they are 160 times more like to die from drowning than other children.

Enter Florida's voucher program for swim lessons, which has been in effect since 2024. A law passed July 1st expanded the program, and pushed kids with autism ages 1 to 7 to the front of the line.

WGCU's Midday Host Emma Rodriguez spoke with NPR Education Correspondent Jonaki Mehta. She saw firsthand what effective swim lessons for kids with autism look like.

RODRIGUEZ: That statistic— children with autism being 160 times more likely to die from drowning, what factors are really driving it?

MEHTA: Yeah there are a few things, kids with autism often are attracted to water: the feeling of it on their skin, the sparkle of the water can catch their eye and be soothing, the pressure of the water can feel good for some kids. But at the same time, many kids with autism are also prone to wandering. Those two things can make for a dangerous combination. And research shows that effective swim lessons are one of the best ways to combat drowning risk.

RODRIGUEZ: And that's a huge deal here in Florida, given we're one of the swimming and boating capitals of the world. But, like you reported, the state's expanding a program that helps with this.

MEHTA: Right so the state of Florida has had a voucher program aimed at low income families for swim lessons since 2024 - and on July 1st a law went into effect expanding that program. So what’s changed is NOW it’s for kids ages 1-7 and children with autism will be given priority because they’re at such a higher risk of drowning.

RODRIGUEZ: Are these vouchers available now?

MEHTA: Not quite yet. I asked the Florida Dept of Health about exact timelines and they didn’t answer my questions about when these applications will open and how many vouchers there will be. Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani, a Democrat who’s one of the sponsors of the bill did get back to me and said she hopes families will be able to apply by the fall. Families should keep their eyes on the Florida Dept of Health’s Water Safety website for the latest.

RODRIGUEZ: Jonaki, you reported that in the program’s first year, only a third of the families that applied actually got vouchers. Is the state responding to that demand?

MEHTA: Eskamani told me the legislature did set aside more money for this program this time around- so last year the state put 1 million dollars toward the program. This year it’s 1.7 million dollars. Hopefully that means more vouchers to meet demand. In the meantime, I’ve seen lots of community based programs that are low cost for swim lessons - parents can look into those while the state program rolls out.

RODRIGUEZ: Kids with autism all have different needs and preferences. What do swim lessons for them look like?

MEHTA: I’ll start by saying, advocates I spoke to say there’s a big need for instructors who are properly trained to work with kids with autism for this state program to really work. To see what effective swim instruction should look like, I went to the YMCA of South Florida - which has a pretty robust program for kids with all kinds of disabilities - it’s called Swim Buddies.

I spent a day watching their trained recreational therapists and volunteers at work. They told me they start by evaluating each child for their unique needs, fears, strengths…and they tailor their lessons accordingly. Garland Jones leads Swim Buddies, here she is working with 5 year old Mackenzie Wesley on breathing safely.

Swimming instructor Garland Jones with 5-year-old Mackenzie Wesley.wav Listen • 0:21

Mackenzie - who has autism - came to this program a year and a half ago LOVING water but HATING getting it in her face and she had trouble with choking. So we heard Garland Jones teaching her first to blow a ping pong ball above water as a visual aid so she could see her breath moving the ball. Then, she blew bubbles in water and eventually Jones eased Mackenzie into blowing safely underwater without choking. Jones says it takes patience and specialized training to see this kind of improvement.

RODRIGUEZ: What did parents tell you about why it’s so important for their kids to get these lessons?

MEHTA: As one parent I spoke to put it, she just wants her kid to stay alive and breathing. And she worries that his deep love for water could quickly turn into a life threatening situation - so she said this program where trained instructors work one on one with her child is critical for him. Research shows kids with autism can improve their swim skills after just 5 or 6 quality lessons. And look at the end of the day every parent just wants their kids to be a part of the community, to be able to have fun and to do it safely.

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