Lee County extends heat-related assistance to unhoused and other vulnerable populations
Lee County Human & Veteran Services, LeeTran and the Lee County Library System – as well as other partners – are extending heat-related assistance to people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.
Plans include:
- Thursday, Jun. 25 and Friday, Jun. 26: Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will have a stand-by cooling bus at the locations listed below.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral; Lehigh Acres Park & Ride, 1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres; Merchants Crossing Transfer Station, near the Applebee’s at 15151 N. Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers
Alva
Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)
- Address: 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs United Way Resiliency Hub (Literacy Council Gulf Coast)
- Address: 26820 Old 41 Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34315
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Cape Coral
West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)
- Address: 1499 SW. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Fort Myers
East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL)
- Address: 4040 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dates: June 25
- Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative
- Address: 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
- Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Fort Myers Regional Library
- Address: 2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Date: June 25
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Date: June 26
Franklin Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Franklin Park Elementary)
- Address: 2330 Henderson Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub (The Heights Center)
- Address: 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub (Pine Manor Improvement Association)
- Address: 5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
The Salvation Army
- Address: 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
South Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Jewish Family Services)
- Address: 9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- Hours: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dates: June 25
Tice United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)
- Address: 5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres United Way Resiliency Hub (Lehigh Community Services)
- Address: 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 101, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Dates: June 25 to 26
North Fort Myers
North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation
- Address: 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hours:
- June 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- June 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pine Island
Pine Island United Way Resiliency Hub (Beacon of Hope)
- Address: 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City, FL 33956
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Dates: June 25
Sanibel Island
Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub (F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva)
- Address: 2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dates: June 25-June 26
Additionally, the county’s Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams are in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute hot-weather supplies, including drinking water and cooling wraps.
The Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a way individuals experiencing homelessness can garner information about heat-relief related services available to them. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.
Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.
In general, Lee County Government encourages residents to watch for updates from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/tbw/ as well as to monitor local meteorologists’ reports during these extreme heat conditions.
Lee County Human & Veteran Services will continue to monitor weather conditions with Lee County Emergency Management staff. The county will work with its nonprofit partners to leverage additional heat-relief related services as necessary. Additional updates will be provided via the Reach app, social media and leegov.com as they become available.
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