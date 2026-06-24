Lee County extends heat-related assistance to unhoused and other vulnerable populations 

Lee County Human & Veteran Services, LeeTran and the Lee County Library System – as well as other partners – are extending heat-related assistance to people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

Plans include:

Thursday, Jun. 25 and Friday, Jun. 26: Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will have a stand-by cooling bus at the locations listed below.

Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will have a stand-by cooling bus at the locations listed below. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral; Lehigh Acres Park & Ride, 1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres; Merchants Crossing Transfer Station, near the Applebee’s at 15151 N. Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers

Alva

Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries) Address: 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920 Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26



Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs United Way Resiliency Hub (Literacy Council Gulf Coast) Address: 26820 Old 41 Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34315 Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26



Cape Coral

West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries) Address: 1499 SW. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991 Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26



Fort Myers

East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL) Address: 4040 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916 Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dates: June 25

Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative

Address: 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916 Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26

Fort Myers Regional Library Address: 2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901 Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Date: June 25 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Date: June 26

Franklin Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Franklin Park Elementary) Address: 2330 Henderson Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916 Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26

Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub (The Heights Center) Address: 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26

Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub (Pine Manor Improvement Association) Address: 5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907 Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26

The Salvation Army Address: 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901 Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26

South Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Jewish Family Services) Address: 9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Hours: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dates: June 25

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries) Address: 5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905 Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26



Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres United Way Resiliency Hub (Lehigh Community Services) Address: 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 101, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Hours: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Dates: June 25 to 26



North Fort Myers

North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation Address: 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 Hours: June 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Pine Island

Pine Island United Way Resiliency Hub (Beacon of Hope) Address: 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City, FL 33956 Hours: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dates: June 25



Sanibel Island

Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub (F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva)

Address: 2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957 Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dates: June 25-June 26

Additionally, the county’s Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams are in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute hot-weather supplies, including drinking water and cooling wraps.

The Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a way individuals experiencing homelessness can garner information about heat-relief related services available to them. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

In general, Lee County Government encourages residents to watch for updates from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/tbw/ as well as to monitor local meteorologists’ reports during these extreme heat conditions.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services will continue to monitor weather conditions with Lee County Emergency Management staff. The county will work with its nonprofit partners to leverage additional heat-relief related services as necessary. Additional updates will be provided via the Reach app, social media and leegov.com as they become available.

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