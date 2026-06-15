 U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 91 launching critical boating safety course June 20

With Southwest Florida's waterways experiencing a massive surge in summer boat traffic, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 91 is holding a Boat America Responsible Boating Course on Saturday, June 20.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators-approved program is designed to prevent accidents, lower emergency response strain, and equip local boaters with life-saving navigation skills.



When: Saturday, June 20| 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

What: Boat America: Class on Responsible Boating

Where: Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers

Cost: $45 per person

How to Register: Secure a seat online at www.aux91fmb.org/safeboating or call 239-690-6780. Out-of-state visitors are welcome.



About the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 91, Fort Myers Beach: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard. Flotilla 91 of Fort Myers Beach is dedicated to promoting boating safety through public education, vessel safety checks, community outreach, and providing support to the U.S. Coast Guard in various missions, including search and rescue and environmental protection.

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