Patty Baker Humane Society Naples hosts special kitten adoption event June 13 and 14

Calicos, rag dolls, Siamese, shorthairs, longhairs, tabbies -- you name it and local animal shelters likely have it this time of year ... and more than likely it’s in a small, young cat version.

To help relieve that abundance the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples is encouraging kitten adoptions this Saturday, and Sunday. For the limited-time event, adoption fees will be reduced to $50, creating additional opportunities for families to welcome a new companion into their homes while supporting the shelter’s ongoing efforts.

Each year, kitten season brings a surge of young cats into shelters across Southwest Florida, increasing demand for housing, veterinary care and foster support. In 2025, Patty Baker received more than 1,100 kittens during the March to October kitten season.

Patty Baker / WGCU Patty Baker Humane Society Naples is encouraging kitten adoptions by reducing kitten adoption fees on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. Approximately 50 kittens are available between the PBHSN main shelter and the von Arx Adoption Center. At left is Sidney, a two-month-old female, and at right is Layton, a twio-month-old male. Either or both are available for adoption at PBHSN’s main shelter, located at 370 Airport-Pulling Road North.

Here’s Becca Morris, CEO of Patty Baker Humane Society Naples:

“Kitten season brings an incredible number of vulnerable animals through our doors, and every adoption makes a meaningful difference.

When a family adopts a kitten, they’re not only changing the animal’s life, but also helping us create space to care for the next kitten that needs our help.”

Patty Baker currently has approximately 50 kittens available between its main shelter and the von Arx Adoption Center. All kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and receive a vet examination prior to adoption.

Community members interested in adopting can visit either location Saturday or Sunday. Adoption hours at the main shelter, at 370 Airport-Pulling Road North, are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The von Arx Adoption Center at 2400-7 Immokalee Road is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Patty Baker Humane Society Naples was founded in 1960 to address a growing homeless animal population in Collier County. Its mission remains to shelter animals in times of need, locate life-long homes and advocate for responsible pet ownership.

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