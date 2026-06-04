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Overnight closures on Daniels Parkway scheduled June 8 for I-75 at Daniels Parkway interchange

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT

Starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, motorists should expect brief full closures of eastbound and westbound Daniels Parkway as well as the I-75 ramps for crews to work on overhead signals.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution and find alternative routes when possible.

Law enforcement will be onsite to assist motorists during the closures. These work planned is subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen conditions.

sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/446296-2.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsRoadsI-75
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