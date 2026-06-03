Pop culture convention comes to Sarasota

Libraries aren't usually known for cosplay. However, Selby Library visitors may find themselves standing in line behind Batman on Saturday. The library will be hosting its annual SRQCon event, a free pop culture convention featuring costumes, gaming, virtual reality and more. The event includes a costume contest with prizes, hands-on workshops in comics and a vendor hall featuring local artists and authors.

“SRQCon brings our community together through creativity, storytelling and shared interests,” said Dr. Renee DiPilato, director of Libraries and Historical Resources. “By offering fun experiences at no cost, everyone has the opportunity to explore what they love and discover something new.”

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.