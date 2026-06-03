© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pop culture convention comes to Sarasota

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

Libraries aren't usually known for cosplay. However, Selby Library visitors may find themselves standing in line behind Batman on Saturday. The library will be hosting its annual SRQCon event, a free pop culture convention featuring costumes, gaming, virtual reality and more. The event includes a costume contest with prizes, hands-on workshops in comics and a vendor hall featuring local artists and authors.

“SRQCon brings our community together through creativity, storytelling and shared interests,” said Dr. Renee DiPilato, director of Libraries and Historical Resources. “By offering fun experiences at no cost, everyone has the opportunity to explore what they love and discover something new.”

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsSarasotaSarasota County
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU